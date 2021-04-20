A vaccinated airport worker in New Zealand tests positive for Covid-19

An information board displays a public health notice for the NZ Covid Tracer App in a deserted check-in hall at the International Terminal of Auckland Airport in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Brendon O'Hagan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An airport worker in New Zealand tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday, a day after the country opened a travel bubble with Australia.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the border worker was fully vaccinated "early on" in the country's vaccine rollout.

The individual's job is to clean planes that have flown internationally from countries where Covid-19 is widespread, according to a media release from New Zealand's Ministry of Health. The worker was employed at Auckland Airport.

“This was border worker who did work in an environment where they were coming into contact with the planes that are used to transport people from Red Zones, from high-risk countries,” Ardern said.

The person has been placed in isolation, interviewed, and their contacts are being tracked, New Zealand Health said Tuesday.

Ardern said the case was not connected to the travel bubble with Australia, and the agreement was not impacted.