Mexican president will livestream getting vaccinated to reassure the country of its safety

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives to give his daily, morning news conference at the presidential palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, April 20. Fernando Llano/AP

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at his morning news conference that he will get vaccinated at the end of the conference, and it will be streamed live for the country to watch, reassuring the public of the vaccine’s safety.

“At the end of the presser, once Q&A’s are done, I’ll get vaccinated, here in front of you, so all the country can watch. I’ll get vaccinated because I want to make a call to the elderly, those that aren’t getting the vaccine, for any reason they have. To tell you that we’re sure there’s no risk at all. No danger. No adverse reactions,” he said today.

He said he wanted to assure people they are “following all the studies being made worldwide to guarantee the people’s safety,”

“I want to say that nothing is forced; as free people, we have to exercise our freedom, convince, persuade, but never impose. If they decide not to get the vaccine, they are free; they have their rights. However, we have an obligation to inform that it’s vital to protect ourselves against the pandemic," the president added.

López Obrador said earlier this month he would get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Yesterday he announced he would get his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today.