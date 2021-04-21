Iraq hits 1 million Covid-19 cases after setting daily record

Health workers in Iraq set up a mobile Covid-19 testing unit at Baghdad's Shorja market on February 22. Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images

Iraq has just topped 1 million Covid-19 cases for the first time after setting the highest single-day record with 8,696 new cases announced on Wednesday, according to the daily health ministry report.

The ministry also recorded at least 38 Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total recorded death toll to 15,098.

There are currently 109,447 Covid-19 patients hospitalized across the county, with 517 cases in ICUs.

Iraq started its Covid-19 vaccine rollout on March 27, with 300,000 people having been vaccinated since — less than 1% of the nation’s total population of 40,150,000.

The country has signed contracts for 16 million more vaccine doses from four companies: Sinopharm, Pfizer/BioNtech, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca, according to the Iraqi health ministry. No dates on when those additional doses will be available have been announced.

The Iraqi government eased lockdown restrictions last month, saying the country faced serious economic challenges.

"We must rethink our approach in confronting coronavirus, without impacting people's livelihood and their economy," Iraqi government spokesperson Hassna Nadhim told reporters on March 16.