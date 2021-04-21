World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sophie Jeong, CNN

Updated 2:53 a.m. ET, April 21, 2021
4 min ago

Highest-ever number of new Covid-19 cases reported globally last week, WHO says

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

A health official takes a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 at a testing center in Allahabad, India, on April 12.
The world added a record-setting 5,236,922 new Covid-19 cases over the past seven days, according to data published Tuesday from the World Health Organization.

This beats the previous record for new cases in a week of 5.04 million, set the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

Cases increased in all WHO regions except for Europe, which saw a 3% decline in cases. The largest increase in cases occurred in the South-East Asia region, where case counts increased 57% over the previous week. 

WHO said an ongoing outbreak in India appeared to be driving the cases numbers in the South-East Asia region. New cases in India accounted for 94% of new cases in the region and nearly 28% of new cases worldwide.

Global deaths from Covid-19 crossed 3 million in the past week. According to WHO, it took nine months for the world to hit its first million Covid-19 deaths, and only three months to log its most recent million.

4 min ago

US to reach "tipping point" on vaccine demand soon, report suggests

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Registered nurse Frederick Morley loads syringes with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 20
Registered nurse Frederick Morley loads syringes with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 20 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

As US health officials race to get more Covid-19 shots into arms to control the virus, experts now warn the country will run into another challenge in the next few weeks: vaccine supply will likely outstrip demand.

"While timing may differ by state, we estimate that across the U.S. as a whole we will likely reach a tipping point on vaccine enthusiasm in the next 2 to 4 weeks," the Kaiser Family Foundation said in a new report published Tuesday.
"Once this happens, efforts to encourage vaccination will become much harder, presenting a challenge to reaching the levels of herd immunity that are expected to be needed."

Health officials -- including Dr. Anthony Fauci -- estimate that somewhere between 70% to 85% of the country needs to be immune to the virus -- either through inoculation or previous infection -- to suppress is spread.

So far, roughly 40.1% of the population has gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And about 26% of the population is fully vaccinated, that data shows.

A slowing vaccine demand now, experts say, could give dangerous coronavirus variants the opportunity to continue to mutate, spread and set off new surges -- and it could delay the country's return to a semblance of normalcy.

