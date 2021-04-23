Six New Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen as supplies failed to reach Indian capital

A public notice hangs outside Shanti Mukund Hospital on April 22 in New Delhi, India. Amal KS/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

At least six private hospitals in the Indian capital New Delhi ran out of oxygen Thursday, the city's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a letter to the union health minister on Thursday.

Even after the central government allocated 480 metric tonnes of oxygen for the capital on Wednesday, Delhi's advocate informed the Delhi high court on Thursday that the supplies had still not reached the capital.

"Police and senior officials of administration in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are taking oxygen tankers intended for other states into their custody due to which the oxygen allocated by the central government is unable to reach Delhi," Sisodia said in a letter to union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order asking states to not restrict the movement of medical oxygen and the high court also asked for a special corridor to be created for the movement of oxygen, adding that non-compliance with the orders for allocation of oxygen would result in a "grave loss of life."

Delhi recorded 306 deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday, according to the Delhi Health Department's evening bulletin. Delhi has recorded a total of 956,348 cases of coronavirus and 13,193 deaths according to the Delhi Health Department on Thursday evening.