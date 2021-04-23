World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sophie Jeong and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 5:00 a.m. ET, April 23, 2021
2 hr 25 min ago

Six New Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen as supplies failed to reach Indian capital

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A public notice hangs outside Shanti Mukund Hospital on April 22 in New Delhi, India.
A public notice hangs outside Shanti Mukund Hospital on April 22 in New Delhi, India. Amal KS/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

At least six private hospitals in the Indian capital New Delhi ran out of oxygen Thursday, the city's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a letter to the union health minister on Thursday.

Even after the central government allocated 480 metric tonnes of oxygen for the capital on Wednesday, Delhi's advocate informed the Delhi high court on Thursday that the supplies had still not reached the capital. 

"Police and senior officials of administration in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are taking oxygen tankers intended for other states into their custody due to which the oxygen allocated by the central government is unable to reach Delhi," Sisodia said in a letter to union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday. 

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order asking states to not restrict the movement of medical oxygen and the high court also asked for a special corridor to be created for the movement of oxygen, adding that non-compliance with the orders for allocation of oxygen would result in a "grave loss of life."

Delhi recorded 306 deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday, according to the Delhi Health Department's evening bulletin. Delhi has recorded a total of 956,348 cases of coronavirus and 13,193 deaths according to the Delhi Health Department on Thursday evening.

1 hr 53 min ago

India tops global daily record for new Covid-19 cases second day in a row

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A health worker prepares a Covid-19 test sample at a testing centre in Srinagar, India on April 21.
A health worker prepares a Covid-19 test sample at a testing centre in Srinagar, India on April 21. Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto/Getty Images

India has reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases globally for the second day in a row, as the country grapples with a worsening crisis.

On Friday, 332,730 new cases were recorded, bringing India's total to more than 16 million cases, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health. The country has added over 1 million cases in four days.

India also reported its highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began, with 2,263 deaths Friday.

In the capital New Delhi, at least six private hospitals ran out of oxygen Thursday, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a letter to union health ministers.

Even after the central government allocated 480 metric tons of oxygen for Delhi Wednesday, Delhi's advocate informed the city's high court Thursday that the supplies had still not reached the capital.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order asking states not to restrict the movement of medical oxygen. The high court also asked for a special corridor to be created for the movement of oxygen.

As of Friday morning, there were only 25 available ICU beds in the capital, a Delhi government dashboard showed.

Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing high-level meetings to review the Covid-19 situation in the country.

2 hr 31 min ago

CDC vaccine advisers to hear about new blood clot cases linked with J&J coronavirus vaccine

From CNN Health's Maggie Fox

Janssen Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines that aren't being given out are seen on April 15 in Los Angeles, CA.
Janssen Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines that aren't being given out are seen on April 15 in Los Angeles, CA. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss how to move forward with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Friday and to vote on updated recommendations for use of the vaccine and whether it is likely to be linked to a rare blood clotting syndrome called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

TTS is characterized by a rare type of blood clot in the brain -- and possibly other large blood clots -- along with a low number of blood clotting cells called platelets. Some blood specialists have said they believe it's caused by an unusual immune reaction that targets platelets, causing them to glob together into clots.

ACIP will hear about any additional cases reported since their last meeting earlier in the month. The cases of six women who suffered TTS, including one who died, prompted CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration to recommend a pause in rolling out the vaccine.

Read the full story here:

2 hr 41 min ago

South Korea approves first domestic self-testing Covid-19 kits

From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

Courtesy Humasis
Courtesy Humasis

South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety granted conditional approval for two locally developed Covid-19 self-testing kits Friday, according to a press release.

The testing kits produced by SD Biosensor and Humasis are already used in European countries including Germany, Switzerland, Holland and Austria. Users should be able to get a result within 15 minutes of testing, but the sensitivity level for the at-home kits is lower than the more widely used PCR-based testing.

The sensitivity rates of the newly approved testing kits are 90% and 89.4% for SD Biosensor and Humasis respectively, according to the Ministry statement.

The two companies will need to provide additional clinical trial test results within three months.

South Korea recorded 797 new coronavirus cases from Thursday, raising the national total of confirmed cases to 117,458, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

As of midnight Friday, more than 2 million people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine and 79,151 people were fully vaccinated, KDCA said.