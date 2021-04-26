Restrictions ease in parts of the UK as vaccine rollout gathers speed

Coronavirus restrictions have been further eased in Scotland and Wales on Monday as the vaccine rollout continues across the UK.
Friends and families will now be able to gather in larger groups across both countries.
In Scotland:
- People can now enjoy a meal or drink outdoors as the hospitality sector partially resumes.
- Up to six people from two households can meet in a cafe or a restaurant, where alcohol consumption is permitted outdoors only.
- Non-essential shops, gyms, libraries and visitor attractions reopened their doors.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon thanked the public for their patience over the last few months, writing on Twitter: “Best wishes to businesses opening up today. Recent months have been tough, but your sacrifices have helped save lives - thank you."
In Wales:
- Outdoor dining and drinking has resumed as the hospitality sector partially reopens.
- Wedding receptions and funerals may now be held outdoors for up to 30 people.
- Organised outdoor activities, such as sports, may take place -- up to 30 people.
- Outdoor visitor attractions also reopened.
- Since Saturday, up to six people from six separate households have been allowed to meet outdoors.
The move follows England’s much anticipated reopening of outdoor hospitality, non essential retail and personal care and indoor leisure facilities on April 12.
Northern Ireland -- part of the UK -- reopened hairdressers and barbers last week, and will reopen non essential retail and outdoor hospitality on April 30.
More than 60% of adults in Scotland have now received their first vaccine dose as of last week, and more than 50% of adults in Wales as of Sunday.