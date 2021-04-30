Covid-19 cases surpass 150 million globally

There are now over 150 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It comes less than 13 months after the World Health Organization officially declared the novel coronavirus outbreak had developed into a pandemic.

Despite rapid development of multiple vaccines for the virus and a number of countries bringing their Covid-19 infections under control, there are still hundreds of thousands of new cases every day.

According to Johns Hopkins, there were more than 905,000 new infections recorded globally on Wednesday alone.

To date, more than 3.1 million people have died from the coronavirus worldwide.