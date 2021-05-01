India should consider temporary shutdown to handle its Covid-19 crisis, Fauci says

India should consider a temporary shutdown to handle its devastating Covid-19 surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
“One of the things to be considered is to temporarily shut down – I mean literally lock down – so that you wind up not having more spread,” Fauci said Friday in an interview with The Indian Express.
India reported over 400,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day Friday, breaking a global record.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, compared the situation in India to a war. He said the country needs to focus on its immediate needs, like getting oxygen, supplies and personal protective equipment.
“But also, one of the immediate things to do is to essentially call [for] a shutdown of the country,” he said.
“No one likes to lock down the country,” Fauci added. “Well, that's a problem if you do it for six months, but if you do it just for a few weeks, you could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak.”