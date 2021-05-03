India becomes third deadliest country from Covid-19 

A relative collects the remains of Covid-19 victim after a mass cremation in New Delhi on April 30. Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images

India has become the third deadliest country from Covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

India surpassed Mexico's death toll from the virus on Monday, making it the country with the third highest number of reported coronavirus deaths worldwide, behind the United States and Brazil.

The country's death toll stands at 218,959, according to its health ministry and JHU. Mexico's death toll stands at 217,233.

India also has the second highest number of total reported Covid-19 cases worldwide, behind the United States.