UK to send extra 1,000 ventilators to India 

The United Kingdom will send 1,000 surplus ventilators to India to aid the fight against soaring Covid-19 infections in the country, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.
“The UK will always be there for India in its time of need," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring connection between the people of the UK and India."
“I am deeply moved by the surge of support the British people have provided to the people of India and am pleased the UK Government has been able to play our part in providing life-saving assistance," he said.
The UK had already pledged last week to send 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators, and three oxygen generation units to India.