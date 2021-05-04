World
The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton, Aditi Sangal and Kara Fox, CNN

Updated 8:39 a.m. ET, May 4, 2021
1 hr 52 min ago

Bihar is the latest Indian state to enter lockdown

From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

The eastern Indian state of Bihar is entering a state-wide lockdown until May 15. 

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the plans on Tuesday in a Twitter post, saying:

"After discussion with associate ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar uniil May 15, 2021. Based on detailed guidelines and other activities, today, the crisis management group has been instructed to take action."

Kumar did not indicate when the lockdown would officially go into effect.

Bihar is the latest Indian state to enforce a lockdown as the country attempts to quell the country's deadly Covid-19 surge.

Across other Indian regions, the following restrictions are already in place or have been planned:

  • Uttar Pradesh: Under a "curfew," until May 6
  • Odisha: Will enter lockdown on May 5, which will last until May 19, including a "complete shutdown" on weekends     
  • Haryana: Entered lockdown on May 3, which will last a week
  • Maharashtra: Restrictions have been extended to May 15      
  • Delhi: Lockdown is in place until May 10         
  • Gujarat: Night curfew was extended to 29 cities, lasting until May 5         
  • Karnataka: Night curfew is in effect until May 11         
  • Punjab: Weekend lockdown and weekday night curfews are in place until further notice         
  • Kerala: From Tuesday until further notice, restrictions mean that movie theaters, malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and bars must stay closed. Only 50 people will be allowed at marriages and religious places.
  • Kashmir's Srinagar district: Lockdown began on April 29 is set to last until May 3   

The number of coronavirus cases in India has now crossed 20 million, with 357,229 cases recorded on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

2 hr 30 min ago

The United Kingdom is hosting the first face-to-face G7 gathering in two years

From Schams Elwazer in London

Foreign ministers meet at the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting at Lancaster House in London on Tuesday, May 4. From left: Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu, European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, and French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
The UK is hosting the first face-to-face gathering of the G7 foreign ministers in two years, with the Group of Seven meeting on Tuesday at Lancaster House in London, with Covid-19 protocols in place.

As foreign ministers from the G7 group arrived in masks at the venue on Tuesday, they traded traditional handshakes with UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab for an elbow or forearm "bump," underscoring the ongoing threat of the Covid-19 crisis.

The event will “bring together some of the world’s leading democracies for talks and decisive action on the most critical global issues,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

The G7 group of industrialized nations includes the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU. This year, the UK also extended invitations to India, Australia, South Africa, South Korea and Brunei.

Topics on the ministers' agenda include relations with Russia, China, and Iran, the coup in Myanmar, the war in Syria and the situations in Libya, Ethiopia, Somalia, the Sahel and Western Balkans, according to the Foreign Office.

3 hr 40 min ago

Indian Premier League cricket tournament indefinitely suspended due to Covid-19 crisis

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Quinton de Kock of the Mumbai Indians bats during the Indian Premier League Final match between the the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India, on May 12, 2019.
The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the decision in an emergency meeting, Tuesday, saying in a statement that "while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer...it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.”

It is unclear when and where the tournament will resume.

The statement said:

The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind."

The BCCI added that they "will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021."

The number of coronavirus cases in India has now crossed 20 million. On Tuesday, the country recorded 357,229 cases, according to the health ministry.

India also reported 3,449 deaths on Tuesday, with the total death toll now at 222,408. The number of deaths recorded per day has exceeded 3,000 for the past week.

4 hr 34 min ago

South Korea tightens quarantine rules for travelers arriving from India

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

South Korea has strengthened quarantine restrictions for travelers coming from India, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) official Lee Sang-won said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

South Korean citizens and foreigners arriving from India for a long-term stay are subject to quarantine at a government-provided facility for seven days, where they must test negative for Covid-19 twice to be able to stay at home for the remaining seven days of quarantine, Lee said.

Short-term visitors are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government-provided facility, Lee added.

Around 170 South Korean citizens returned from India via a non-scheduled flight on Tuesday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said.

A total of 148 South Koreans in India have contracted Covid-19 as of May 3, the ministry added.

South Korean health authorities have found 33 cases of the Covid-19 variant first detected in India.

The quarantine requirement will be waived for vaccinated South Korean citizens starting May 5, with the exception of those coming from countries where variants are widespread, Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said last month.

19 min ago

More than 2.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Pakistan

From CNN's Sophia Saifi in Islamabad

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination center, in Rawalpndi, Pakistan, on May 3.
Pakistan has administered more than 2.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to a tweet by the country’s National Command and Operation Centre on Coronavirus (NCOC).

On Monday, Pakistan opened up vaccinations for citizens aged 40 and above. More than 164,000 vaccine doses were administered on Monday alone, according to Asad Umar, the head of the NCOC.

The Pakistani Ministry of Health says the country has currently signed deals for 30 million vaccine doses. Last week, the country said it had received 2,560,000 doses and is expecting 19 million more doses by the end of June. 

Separately on Monday, Pakistan’s top health official, Dr Faisal Sultan, announced that the government plans to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of the year.

He said that agreements are underway with China to ensure that the country’s National Institute of Health will be able to produce three million doses per month of the Chinese vaccine CanSino, which will “significantly reduce” Pakistan’s vaccine dependence on other countries.

5 hr 36 min ago

Seattle Mariners offer to vaccinate fans at games

From CNN's Jill Martin

The Seattle Mariners will offer eligible fans Covid-19 vaccines on home game days, the MLB club said Monday.

The vaccine drive will begin Tuesday at T-Mobile Park when Seattle hosts the Baltimore Orioles.

Fans will have the choice of either the first dose of the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Mariners say those receiving their first dose of the Moderna shot will be able to schedule their second dose at one of Seattle’s community vaccination sites at the Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach or West Seattle.

The shots will be administered by Seattle Fire Department EMS personnel.

6 hr 35 min ago

Here's what is really happening in India's Covid outbreak

From CNN's Julia Hollingsworth, Jessie Yeung and Meenketan Jha

When it comes to India's unfolding Covid-19 crisis, there are a number of things we know for sure.

India is reporting the world's highest number of new cases each day. So many people are dying that crematoriums are struggling to keep up. And the real number of cases and deaths could be many times higher than officially reported.

But misinformation has spread in India -- and sometimes been accepted as truth.

Read our fact check of some common myths and misconceptions around India's second wave:

6 hr 59 min ago

UK and India sign $1.4 billion trade deals amid Covid-19 surge

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad

India and the United Kingdom struck new commercial trade and investment deals worth £1 billion (nearly $1.4 billion), according to a news release from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

The deals will create more than 6,500 UK jobs and include a £240 million (nearly $334 million) investment in the country by the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, the release said.

This investment will support clinical trials, research and development and possibly the manufacturing of vaccines.

“Like every aspect of the UK-India relationship, the economic links between our countries make our people stronger and safer. Each and every one of the more than 6,500 jobs we have announced today will help families and communities build back from coronavirus and boost the British and Indian economies," Johnson said.
“In the decade ahead, with the help of new partnership signed today and a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, we will double the value of our trading partnership with India and take the relationship between our two countries to new highs,” he added.
7 hr 47 min ago

India surpasses 20 million Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Manveena Suri in New Delhi

The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 20 million, according to figures released by the country's Health Ministry.

India's Health Ministry reported 357,229 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the country's total number of diagnoses over the 20 million threshold to 20,282,833 cases.

India also reported 3,449 virus-related deaths on Tuesday. At least 222,408 people in the country have died after contracting Covid-19.

Authorities have administered 158,932,921 vaccine doses since India's vaccination drive began on January 16. The program was expanded on Saturday to include everyone over the age of 18.