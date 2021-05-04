From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

The eastern Indian state of Bihar is entering a state-wide lockdown until May 15.

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the plans on Tuesday in a Twitter post, saying:

"After discussion with associate ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar uniil May 15, 2021. Based on detailed guidelines and other activities, today, the crisis management group has been instructed to take action."

Kumar did not indicate when the lockdown would officially go into effect.

Bihar is the latest Indian state to enforce a lockdown as the country attempts to quell the country's deadly Covid-19 surge.

Across other Indian regions, the following restrictions are already in place or have been planned:

Uttar Pradesh : Under a "curfew," until May 6

: Under a "curfew," until May 6 Odisha : Will enter lockdown on May 5, which will last until May 19, including a "complete shutdown" on weekends

: Will enter lockdown on May 5, which will last until May 19, including a "complete shutdown" on weekends Haryana : Entered lockdown on May 3, which will last a week

: Entered lockdown on May 3, which will last a week Maharashtra : Restrictions have been extended to May 15

: Restrictions have been extended to May 15 Delhi : Lockdown is in place until May 10

: Lockdown is in place until May 10 Gujarat : Night curfew was extended to 29 cities, lasting until May 5

: Night curfew was extended to 29 cities, lasting until May 5 Karnataka : Night curfew is in effect until May 11

: Night curfew is in effect until May 11 Punjab : Weekend lockdown and weekday night curfews are in place until further notice

: Weekend lockdown and weekday night curfews are in place until further notice Kerala : From Tuesday until further notice, restrictions mean that movie theaters, malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and bars must stay closed. Only 50 people will be allowed at marriages and religious places.

: From Tuesday until further notice, restrictions mean that movie theaters, malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and bars must stay closed. Only 50 people will be allowed at marriages and religious places. Kashmir's Srinagar district: Lockdown began on April 29 is set to last until May 3

The number of coronavirus cases in India has now crossed 20 million, with 357,229 cases recorded on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.