Nepal's army tells retired medical staff to get ready to help

Nepalese army officials salute as they pay homage to the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 1. Bikash Karki/AFP/Getty Images

Nepal’s army has told its retired medical staff to be ready to be recalled for duty to help manage the growing Covid-19 crisis in the country.

Army Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel told CNN that the decision was made at a meeting held by the Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa on Wednesday.

Nepal’s army has already been drafted to help build the necessary infrastructure for isolation facilities and coordinated the management of the remains of Covid-19 victims.

Some context: The Covid epidemic is spiralling out of control in Nepal. The Red Cross has warned on Wednesday that the country is heading into the same direction as its neighbor India, which is struggling to contain the virus at a horrific cost.

“What is happening in India right now is a horrifying preview of Nepal’s future if we cannot contain this latest Covid surge that is claiming more lives by the minute," said Dr Netra Prasad Timsina, Nepal Red Cross Chairperson.

The epidemic has already spread even into the highest levels of the government. The Chief Minister of Nepal's Gandaki province Prithvi Subba Gurung tested positive for the virus and is isolating at home, his aide told CNN.