India's Covid-19 crisis

Live Updates

The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Aditi Sangal and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 10:23 a.m. ET, May 5, 2021
2 hr 37 min ago

World has a shot at controlling Covid-19 -- if it comes together, WHO official says 

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

Maria van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on the coronavirus pandemic, is pictured during an interview in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 13, 2020.
Maria van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on the coronavirus pandemic, is pictured during an interview in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 13, 2020. Richard Juilliart/AFP/Getty Images

Maria van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for Covid-19, said that while it’s hard to say whether the state of the pandemic has improved, the world has a shot at controlling Covid-19 if it uses all the tools as available. 

“We can do this,” she said. “We just have to collectively come together from the political level all the way to the individual level to do that.”

Speaking on CNN’s New Day onWednesday, van Kerkhove said:

We really are in a critical period. It’s hard to say, you know, if we’ve improved or not. In some parts of the world we’ve really improved, some countries have shown us that they can control Covid, they can control the spread, they can keep transmission low, they can keep vulnerable populations safe. And in other part of the world, the virus is spreading rapidly.

Van Kerkhove said that while there are virus hotspots in all WHO regions, there have also been positive signs in all of them.

She said that there are several reasons for the increased transmission in some parts of the world, including virus variants, an uneven and unequitable global rollout of vaccines and a lot of fatigue, with governments wanting to open societies.

She said that 17 months into a pandemic, having the "highest number of cases reported each week is not the situation that we need to be in."

"But we do need to learn where we can, we need to course correct where we can and we need to have the hope that with all the tools, the public health tools plus the vaccines, we really have a shot at controlling Covid,” she said.

3 hr 11 min ago

Fauci tells adolescents on the fence about the vaccine to "be part of the solution"

From CNN's Christina Maxouris, Ray Sanchez and Theresa Waldrop

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes children and teens won't hesitate when the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes a coronavirus vaccine for them.

A federal government official told CNN that the FDA is poised to authorize the Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in children and teens 12 to 15 years old by early next week.

Fauci said administration of the vaccine to these groups could start almost immediately.

"You have the capability of protecting yourself as a young person, 12 to 15, but also knowing that you're not going to pass it on to someone else," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.

3 hr 25 min ago

Italy urges tourists to book their holidays in the country

From CNN's Antonia Mortensen in Milan and Livia Borghese in Rome 

Tourists visiits leaning tower has opened to the public, in Pisa, Italy, on May, 1st, 2021. After months of harsh lockdown, Italy has decided to open museums, arts buildings and theatres.
Tourists visiits leaning tower has opened to the public, in Pisa, Italy, on May, 1st, 2021. After months of harsh lockdown, Italy has decided to open museums, arts buildings and theatres. (Photo by Enrico Mattia Del Punta/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Enrico Mattia Del Punta/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has urged potential tourists looking for a sunny break to book their holidays in Italy.

He said the country is readying the introduction of Covid passports, which would allow people to travel freely.

"As we prepare for the European certificate, the Italian government has introduced a national green pass that allows people to move across all regions," Draghi said during a meeting of G20 tourism ministers Tuesday. 

The certificate would allow vaccinated travellers and those who have had Covid-19 in the past six months to skip quarantine.

Draghi stressed that tourism makes up 13% of the Italian GDP, saying the country "thrives on tourism."

After months of recording some of the highest infection rates in Europe, Italy has recently seen a decline in the number of new cases and deaths.

3 hr 49 min ago

Nepal's army tells retired medical staff to get ready to help

From Kosh Raj Koirala in Kathmandu

Nepalese army officials salute as they pay homage to the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 1.
Nepalese army officials salute as they pay homage to the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 1. Bikash Karki/AFP/Getty Images

Nepal’s army has told its retired medical staff to be ready to be recalled for duty to help manage the growing Covid-19 crisis in the country. 

Army Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel told CNN that the decision was made at a meeting held by the Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa on Wednesday. 

Nepal’s army has already been drafted to help build the necessary infrastructure for isolation facilities and coordinated the management of the remains of Covid-19 victims. 

Some context: The Covid epidemic is spiralling out of control in Nepal. The Red Cross has warned on Wednesday that the country is heading into the same direction as its neighbor India, which is struggling to contain the virus at a horrific cost.

“What is happening in India right now is a horrifying preview of Nepal’s future if we cannot contain this latest Covid surge that is claiming more lives by the minute," said Dr Netra Prasad Timsina, Nepal Red Cross Chairperson.

The epidemic has already spread even into the highest levels of the government. The Chief Minister of Nepal's Gandaki province Prithvi Subba Gurung tested positive for the virus and is isolating at home, his aide told CNN. 

4 hr 11 min ago

Indian official to attend G7 virtually after being exposed to Covid-19

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, right, attends a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a bilateral meeting in London, on Monday, May 3.
India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, right, attends a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a bilateral meeting in London, on Monday, May 3. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

As the G7 Foreign and Development Minister's Meeting kicks off in London on Wednesday, the Indian representative will only attend virtually after being exposed to "possible Covid positive cases."

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said he was made aware of the possible exposure on Tuesday evening.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," Jaishankar said in a tweet Wednesday. 

A senior UK diplomat said that the UK regretted Jaishankar wasn't going to be able to attend the meeting in person. "This is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid protocols and daily testing,” the diplomat added.

The G7 ministerial meeting in London started Monday and is set to wrap up on Wednesday. India is not part of the G7, but its delegation was among those invited to attend the meeting.

4 hr 50 min ago

The world sent India millions in Covid aid. Why is it not reaching those who need it most?

From CNN's Jessie Yeung, Manveena Suri and Swati Gupta

An aircraft carrying medical supplies for India is unloaded in New Delhi, on April 29.
An aircraft carrying medical supplies for India is unloaded in New Delhi, on April 29. Indian Foreign Ministry/IAF

Planeloads of ventilators, oxygen supplies and antiviral drugs began arriving last week, with photos showing massive parcels being unloaded at New Delhi airport.

But as hospitals on the ground pleaded for more provisions, much of the cargo sat in airport hangars for many days.

Medical workers and local officials are still reporting the same devastating shortages that have strained the health care system for weeks now -- raising questions, even among foreign donors, of where the aid is going.

The Indian government issued a strong denial of any delay on Tuesday evening, saying it had installed a "streamlined mechanism" for allocating aid. Nearly 4 million donated items, spanning 24 categories, have already been distributed to 38 health care facilities across the country, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

But on the ground, many state and local authorities claim there has been little to no communication from the central government on how or when they would receive relief.

Read the full story here.

5 hr 27 min ago

Companies scramble to protect their workers from India's Covid surge

From CNN Business' Hanna Ziady and Anneken Tappe

Big banks and accounting firms do most of their business in New York, London, Hong Kong and Tokyo. But they wouldn't be able to function without their back offices, many of which are located in India.

Financial services firms have outsourced a huge number of information technology and operations jobs to India in recent decades, attracted by an educated workforce and cheaper labor costs.

Almost 4.4 million people in the country are employed in IT and business process management, according to the National Association of Software and Service Companies, a trade body.

In order to keep their operations online, banks are shifting work to other countries, encouraging staff to work from home and extending project deadlines.

Indian companies that provide services to Wall Street are taking additional steps to protect workers in cities such as Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi, in some cases establishing Covid care centers for employees and their families.

Read the full story here.

5 hr 58 min ago

Osaka nearly out of hospital beds for its most serious Covid-19 patients

From Chie Kobayashi in Tokyo

Nurses work in a ward earmarked for coronavirus patients at Kano General Hospital in Osaka, Japan, on February 4.
Nurses work in a ward earmarked for coronavirus patients at Kano General Hospital in Osaka, Japan, on February 4. Kyodo News/Sipa USA

The Japanese prefecture of Osaka has nearly reached capacity for Covid-19 patients with serious symptoms, forcing authorities to open waiting centers for patients who cannot find bed space, the government said on its website.

Beds for patients with serious symptoms in the city were 98.9% occupied as of Tuesday. The government opened two waiting centers in April with ventilators for patients who called for ambulances but could not be admitted because of the a lack of beds.

With just weeks until the Tokyo Olympics, Covid-19 cases in Japan are on the rise. Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo are all under state of emergencies set to expire on May 11.

As of Tuesday, 609,603 people in Japan had contracted Covid-19. At least 10,466 people have died.

8 hr 3 min ago

Covid-19 outbreak identified in western Nepal prison

From Kosh Raj Koirala in Kathmandu

Nepal authorities have identified a Covid-19 outbreak at massively overcrowded prison in the country's western Sudurpashchim province, authorities said.

Chief District Officer Gopal Kumar Adhikari, the chief district officer of the Bajura district, where the prison is located, said five prisoners have tested positive for the virus.

The five have been placed in isolation facilities.

The prison is meant to accommodate 25 inmates, but it was housing 59 of them -- sparking fears that the coronavirus may have spread between prisoners.

It is unclear how many people have been tested in the prison.