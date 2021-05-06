New Zealand deflates travel bubble, suspending quarantine-free travel from Australian state

A general view of Wellington Airport is seen in Wellington, New Zealand, on April 9. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel arrangements for flights from the Australian state of New South Wales due to a local outbreak of Covid-19 in its state capital, Sydney.

Quarantine-free flights will be suspended for 48 hours from midnight Thursday New Zealand local time, according to New Zealand’s Covid-19 response minister, Chris Hipkins.

Flights from New Zealand to New South Wales have not yet been affected.

Thursday’s decision is the first alteration to the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble, which was instituted on April 19.

Two locally acquired cases of Covid-19 were detected in Sydney on Wednesday, a married couple in their 50s.

Some restrictions were reinstated in Sydney on Thursday, including mandatory mask wearing in indoor public places and a limit of 20 people at private gatherings.