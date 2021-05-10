World
The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Tara John, Gul Tuysuz, Aditi Sangal and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 1039 GMT (1839 HKT) May 10, 2021
1 hr 51 min ago

Australia starts vaccinating Tokyo 2020 athletes

From CNN’s Angus Watson in Sydney 

Three time Olympian Australian swimmer Cate Campbell receives her dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre in Brisbane on May 10.
Australia began vaccinating its Olympic and Paralympic athletes against Covid-19 on Monday, in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start in July.

Speaking in Brisbane, Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll said it was not compulsory for athletes or staff to get the vaccine but hoped each would receive their first shot by “the end of next week.”

Not compulsory, highly, highly recommended, and I think hopefully the demonstration of the athletes being vaccinated today across the country is also a demonstration that the people of Australia, can get out and get vaccinated,” Carroll said.

The athletes will receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 shot. The other alternative, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, has been declared by the federal government as only suitable for over-50s. 

More than 2,000 Australian athletes and support staff will travel to Japan for the games, and those returning to Australia must quarantine in managed isolation for 14 days on arrival.

Carroll added that he is “very confident” that the Tokyo games would go ahead.

“No decision has been made about spectators as yet, obviously there's no foreign spectators, that's taken a load off the uncertainty for the Japanese public," he said, adding that the International Olympic Committee is doing work to explain to the Japanese public that the risk to them is very low in the Games.

Questions remain: With less than three months to go before the start of the summer Olympics, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus, questions still remain over how Tokyo can hold the global event and keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe from virus.

2 hr 26 min ago

Hundreds party as coronavirus curfew ends in most of Spain

From CNN's Al Goodman and Duarte Mendonça

People celebrate the end of the coronavirus curfew in Barcelona, Spain on May 9.
Hundreds of people partied in several cities across Spain in the early hours of Sunday, as the country ended its 11 p.m. curfew, which was lifted in 13 of the country's 17 regions at midnight.

Footage was shared of people taking to the beaches of Barcelona and the streets of Madrid to celebrate the end of Spain's six-month state of emergency to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Many people could be seen without a mask, not respecting social distancing, and gathering in groups much larger than six -- all in violation of coronavirus restrictions that remain in place.

In one video during the final hours of curfew Saturday night, a police van patrolling Barcelona beach warns crowds over a loudspeaker: "It's forbidden to gather in groups of more than six people, please leave the beach."

Why now: After a strict stay-at-home order was issued last spring at the start of pandemic, Spain's second state of emergency went into effect last October. It allowed more activity but still included a nationwide late-night curfew, and restrictions on social gatherings and travel within Spain.

4 hr 4 min ago

Sri Lanka reports new record-high number of Covid-19 cases in a day

From journalist Iqbal Athas in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Health workers wearing protective gear collect swab samples from residents to test for Covid-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka on May 4.
Sri Lankan authorities reported another 2,659 Covid-19 cases on Monday, a new single-day record for the island nation.

Sri Lanka's spike comes as other countries in South Asia, especially India, are battling their own surges of Covid-19 and shortages of equipment to treat the rising number of cases.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has asked China to help supply Sri Lanka with oxygen supplies such as nasal inflow machines and oxygen regulators.

Twenty-two Covid-19 related deaths were reported Monday as well. To date, at least 801 people in Sri Lanka have died of Covid-19.

4 hr 51 min ago

Malaysia bars long-distance travel to stop Covid-19 from spreading

From CNN’s Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong

Malaysia banned all interstate and inter-district travel for four weeks starting from Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19, the country's Bernama News Agency reported.

People in Malaysia will not be allowed to travel between districts or states unless they receive permission from police.

Malaysia's Ministry of Health has detected 46 Covid-19 clusters linked to cross-state activities since December 7. Those clusters account for 6,044 Covid-19 cases, Bernama reported.

Malaysia has confirmed 440,677 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 1,683 people have died.

5 hr 19 min ago

It's up to the IOC to decide whether Tokyo Olympics will go forward, Japan's Prime Minister says

From Chie Kobayashi in Tokyo

Athletes compete in the 400m race test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on May 9.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it is up to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to decide whether or not the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead.

After being delayed one year due to the pandemic, the Games are set to begin July 23 despite significant opposition among the Japanese public..

The country's vaccine rollout has not gone as quickly as anticipated, and cases are still spreading. Tokyo is under a Covid-19 state of emergency, which is scheduled to last until the end of the month.

"My priority has been to protect the lives and health of the Japanese population," Suga said. "Let me address that clearly. In terms of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is important that we must first prevent the spread of the virus. The IOC has already made a decision to hold the Games and notified countries as such."
5 hr 41 min ago

The latest news from India, where Covid-19 cases are surging in record numbers

From CNN's Swati Gupta and Manveena Suri in New Delhi and journalist Mukhtar Ahmad in Srinagar

Public health authorities in India are continuing to fight high numbers of new Covid-19 cases.

Authorities reported another 366,161 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the first time the daily figure has dipped below 400,000 since May 6, according to figures released by the Health Ministry. However, case numbers from Monday -- which are reported on Sunday -- are often lower than on weekdays because fewer people are tested.

To date, 22,662,575, Covid-19 cases have been identified in India. At least 246,116 people have died.

More than 3,000 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in India every day since April 28. Another 3,754 were reported Monday, authorities said.

To date, 170,153,432 vaccine doses have been administered in India. At least 35,759,005 people having received their second dose, which means 2.75% of India’s 1.3 billion-strong population is fully vaccinated, according to a press release issued by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Ventilators and oxygen support: 902,291 Covid-19 patients in India are on oxygen support and another 170,841 are on ventilators, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Saturday.

He added that 488,861 patients out of the active caseload were in intensive care.

Curfew in Jammu and Kashmir: India’s northernmost union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has imposed curfew until May 17 across all its districts because of the rising number of coronavirus cases there.

The administration also imposed a cap of 25 people at weddings starting Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir reported a total of 4,788 fresh cases Saturday evening and 60 Covid-19-related deaths, according to the daily government bulletin.

 

Lockdowns in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh: The Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat extended their statewide lockdowns as the massive surge of Covid-19 cases across India.

Uttar Pradesh is home to about 200 million people and is India's most populous state. Its government said in a statement Thursday that the lockdown will continue until May 15.

 “Only medical related work, vaccinations, commercial activities which are providing essential services will be allowed,” read the statement. 

Gujarat has extended its lockdown of 36 different cities until May 12. Only services which the government considers essential will be allowed to operate until then.

Uttarakhand will go into lockdown Tuesday for a week. The state's vaccination drive will go on as planned, and individuals will be "required to show the registration proof of vaccination" to be able to travel.

This is the first time during India’s second wave that Uttarakhand has imposed statewide restrictions. Earlier, curbs were put in place in districts with high case numbers.

Covid-19 infections in Uttarakhand have been spiking since Kumbh Mela in April, a festival when Hindu pilgrims across the country gather along the banks of the Ganges River to offer their prayers.

5 hr 31 min ago

Nepal hospital closes its doors to new patients due to an oxygen shortage

From journalists Asha Thapa and Kosh Raj Koirala in Kathmandu

The Om Hospital and Research Center in the Nepal capital of Kathmandu is unable to admit new patients amid a "crisis of oxygen," the facility said in a statement Sunday.

Om Hospital is one of six private hospitals in Kathmandu to stop admitting Covid-19 patients due to lack of oxygen supplies.

“We’ll resume our services as usual once the regular supply of oxygen is ensured," the statement said. The hospital also cited a lack of staff needed to treat further patients.

Nepali authorities said Sunday that they had recorded 8,850 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total Covid-19 cases to 394,66. Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 4,198 new cases.

To date, 3,720 people in Nepal have died of Covid-19. Some 88,160 cases are considered active.