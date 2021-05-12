India's total Covid-19 cases passes 23 million

India’s total tally of coronavirus cases has crossed the 23 million mark, as the country recorded 348,421 new cases on Wednesday, according to figures released by the health ministry.

The total number of Covid-19 cases currently stands at 23,340,938.

The country also reported a record death toll of 4,205 on Wednesday. This is the highest for India since the start of the pandemic, and takes the overall death toll to 254,197.

The number of deaths reported each day in the country have been consistently above 3,000 on a daily basis, since April 28.

The ongoing second wave has led at least 24 states and union territories -- out of a possible 36 -- to impose some form of restrictions. At least 21 of these are under complete lockdown, according to CNN data compiled from state governments.