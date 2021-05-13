Thailand reports surge of Covid-19 cases with outbreak from prison clusters

Thailand reported 2,052 community cases of Covid-19 and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Public Health on Thursday.
An additional 2,835 people have tested positive at two main prisons in the capital -- the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institute, according to Thailand’s Corrections Department.
The combined number of 4,887 infections announced by the health ministry on Thursday -- more than half of which are from the Bangkok prisons -- is the largest number of reported infections for Thailand so far.
CNN cannot yet confirm when the prison cases emerged.
International rights group Human Rights Watch released a statement on Thursday warning Thailand’s “overcrowded prisons and detention facilities are at grave risk from Covid-19 outbreaks.”
“The Thai government needs to be forthright about the Covid-19 outbreaks in its prison system and how it intends to avoid disastrous consequences for those held,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“Many people warned the Thai authorities that they needed to act proactively to avoid such a situation, but it seems they got caught sleeping at the switch.”
More than 300,000 inmates are held in prisons across Thailand.