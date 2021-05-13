World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 3:03 a.m. ET, May 13, 2021
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
29 min ago

Taiwan sees vaccination rush as local Covid cases rise to single-day high of 16

From CNN's Sophie Jeong and Yong Xiong

Taiwan reported 16 new local Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily rise since the pandemic began, Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Three of the cases are linked to an arcade in northeastern Yilan County, while 10 others are contacts of a case confirmed Tuesday involving a Taiwanese man in his 60s, CNA reported, citing Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung.

The recent spike in cases -- while a drop in the bucket compared to much of the world -- has caused some alarm in Taiwan, with many residents rushing to get vaccinated, according to CNA. 

Taiwan has been hailed for its effective and early response to the virus, becoming one of the first places to record no new cases and going months at a time without infections, which has allowed life on the island to proceed much as normal, albeit with limited overseas travel. 

Vaccination rush: Chen said 11,018 people were vaccinated Tuesday, the highest daily number so far. The figure pushed the total number of residents who have received a vaccine to 112,543, with around 180,000 doses currently remaining. 

Taiwan has a population of more than 23 million. After weeks of concern over low vaccination uptake, Chen said he was now worried stocks may run out, CNA reported. 

The elderly, medical personnel and other emergency or high-risk workers, as well as diplomats, police, care workers and some other professions are currently eligible for vaccination under the government program.

However, anyone not covered who is traveling abroad and wishes to get inoculated can do so by paying 600 New Taiwan dollars ($21) at certain clinics -- around three times the price of government-provided shots. 

Wednesday could prove to be another record vaccination day, with CNA reporting paid slots for hospitals in metropolitan areas were already full as of midday, and some through to near the end of the month. 

Pilot quarantine: On Monday, Chen said Taiwan will quarantine all active pilots working for Taiwanese carrier China Airlines for 14 days amid a recent outbreak of Covid-19 among flight crews and hotel workers. 

Taiwan has reported a total 1,231 Covid-19 cases and 12 related deaths, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.

34 min ago

Singapore airport and passenger terminals closed to public after Covid cluster

From CNN’s Sophie Jeong

Singapore airport is closing its passenger terminal buildings to the general public for two weeks following a rising number of Covid-19 cases linked to the facility.

In a joint statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group said all workers in Changi Airport’s Terminals 1 and 3, and Jewel Changi Airport are undergoing mandatory Covid-19 tests as of May 9.

"This is to quickly detect, isolate and treat any potential Covid-19 cases in the airport community," the statement said, adding the closures were "a precaution."

The closures -- which include the Jewel shopping mall and entertainment complex -- will start from Thursday. The facilities will reopen on May 27.

During this time, the airport will remain open for air travel and passengers can still be dropped off and picked up from the terminals.

"Access to the Passenger Terminal Buildings will be restricted to only passengers with air tickets and essential airport workers. Some essential services and food & beverage outlets will remain open to serve them," CAAS and CAG said.
"For clarity, members of the public will not be allowed to enter the Passenger Terminal Buildings."   

Singapore reported 10 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, of which seven cases are linked to an 88-year-old cleaner at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said. His case was confirmed on May 5, the ministry added.

The country has reported 61,419 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

1 hr 29 min ago

India reports more than 362,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Manveena Suri in New Delhi

India reported 362,727 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total infections to 23,703,665, according to figures released by the health ministry.

The country also reported 4,120 fatalities, with the total death toll now at 258,317.

Here's a breakdown of India's recent wave:

  • For over two weeks, the number of deaths recorded per day has exceeded 3,000.
  • On April 22, India recorded what was then the highest daily increase of Covid-19 cases in the world since the start of the pandemic, with 314,835 new infections.
  • Since then, the country has added more than 300,000 cases a day.
  • That includes a record 414,188 new cases on May 7 alone.

Here's how India's vaccination drive is going, according to a news release issued by the health ministry on Wednesday evening:

  • Since January, 177,085,371 vaccine doses have been administered in India.
  • A total of 39,490,489 people have received their second dose.
  • That means just 3% of India’s 1.3 billion population is fully vaccinated.
3 hr 42 min ago

At least 35 Olympic host towns in Japan have cancelled deals to host athletes 

From journalist Chie Kobayashi in Tokyo 

Dozens of Olympic “host towns” have canceled deals to accommodate athletes for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo due to Covid-19 concerns, an official said Thursday.

The host town programs welcome athletes from 184 countries to Japan ahead of the Games for training and cultural programs. 

But at least 35 out of 528 host towns have canceled their deals, Yasuhiro Omori, an official with the Olympics and Paralympics Cabinet Office told CNN.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23. 

On Wednesday, International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams assured reporters Tokyo still plans to host the full Games despite growing public concerns surrounding the event. 

Japan is battling another wave of Covid-19 infections, with 653,363 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

2 hr 14 min ago

Maldives temporarily suspends tourists from South Asian countries

From CNN’s Swati Gupta in New Delhi and CNN’s Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong

Maldives has temporarily suspended entry of tourists traveling from South Asian countries from Thursday, authorities announced Tuesday.

The countries include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

A statement from Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism said the suspension includes "those with a transit time exceeding 24 hours and have a travel history to the above stated countries within the past 14 days."
The order begins May 13 "until further notice," it said.

Health care professionals with valid work permits are exempted, according to Maldives Immigration.

Maldives recorded 1,572 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 40,092, according to the country's Health Protection Agency. 

The country was one of the first countries to fully reopen to travelers last year.

Read more:

Traveling to the Maldives during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
RELATED

Traveling to the Maldives during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Travel Staff

4 hr 4 min ago

Pfizer vaccine authorization for 12 to 15-year-olds is a "big day," Biden administration official says

From CNN's Ryan Prior

The decision by public health agencies to recommend the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for young people ages 12 to 15 makes today "a big day," the Biden Administration's scientific lead for the pandemic said.

"The immunogenicity was strong. It was compared to young adults. The safety profile was reviewed. There was nothing that stood out in that safety profile," said Dr. David Kessler, the science officer of Covid-19 response with the US Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday on SiriusXM's "Doctor Radio Reports" show.

"And, remarkably, there was 100% efficacy in the treatment compared to the placebo in preventing Covid infection," he said, adding that he would be "very comfortable" urging parents of adolescents age 12 to 15 to take their kids to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

He noted that attention should now turn to getting the vaccines authorized for younger children as well.

"I don't see the 12-15-year-old group as being any different than those that have come before," he said. "I think we still have to get the data on children below the ages of 12. You know, as a pediatrician I understand fully that children are not just little adults. It's not just that you make the dose adjustment. They can react differently, so we have to get the data. We have the data in on adolescents and it's extraordinary. It's highly effective, 100%. Who would have ever thought, Dr. Siegel, that we would be sitting here and say we have a vaccine that in this age group is 100% effective?"
4 hr 6 min ago

Covid-19 infections in England fall 50% since March but variants remain a threat, new study finds

From CNN’s Lindsay Isaac in London

Cases of Covid-19 in England have halved since March pointing to the effectiveness of vaccination, according to the latest series study REACT-1, commissioned by the UK Department of Health and published online Thursday.  

In its 11th report since the pandemic began, researchers from Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI for REACT (Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission) conducted 127,000 PCR tests on volunteers in England between April 15 and May 3, to examine levels of Covid-19 infection in the general population.

It found the prevalence of the virus dropped by 50% from 0.20% in March to 0.10%, with only 1 in 1,000 people infected. Additionally, prevalence was the lowest in the over 75 age group at 0.05% and fell the most in the 55-64 year old group from 0.17% to 0.06%, which researchers said may be attributed to the timeline of the vaccination program. The age group with the highest prevalence of the virus, 25-34 at 0.21%, is not yet eligible for vaccination. Researchers say the data points to the impact of the vaccine rollout but warns “new variants remain a threat.”

Participants of Asian ethnicity had the highest level of infection at 0.31% compared with White participants at 0.09%. The B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the UK accounted for 92% of infections. The B.1.617 variant, first identified in India and recently classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO, accounted for 7.7% of infections. The study also found a “divergence between the prevalence of infections and hospitalizations and deaths,” suggesting “infections may have led to fewer hospitalizations and deaths since the start of widespread vaccination.”

With England and most of the UK set to start further easing of restrictions next week, the UK Minister of Health Matt Hancock said the study indicates the country is “going in the right direction,” but warned that due to the presence of variants, people must still exercise caution. 

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the REACT study said it is “very encouraging that infections have continued to fall while rules have been relaxed in England, and it’s likely that the vaccine roll out has played a key part in helping keep the virus at bay.”