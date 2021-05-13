"If you’re vaccinated and you're outside, put aside your mask," Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CBS This Morning Thursday he’s not so sure Covid-19 vaccines should be required for children to go back to school.

“Whenever you’re talking about requiring something, that’s always a charged issue,” Fauci said on CBS. “I’m not so sure we should be requiring children at all, we should be encouraging them. But you got to be careful when you make a requirement of something, that usually gets you into a lot of pushback, understandable pushback.”

The US Food and Drug Administration extended emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to 12-to 15-year-olds on Monday.

On Wednesday, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency recommends the use of the vaccine in this age group following an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting.

For parents who are worried about the long-term effects, Fauci said that “the safety profile is really quite firm and sound,” and highlighted that people have been receiving the vaccine for almost a year now with “no long term effects that anyone could notice.”

Parents should be given the information that they need, he said.

“You don’t want to in any manner or form have the parents feel like they’re doing something wrong by questioning,” he said. “I mean, it’s a perfectly normal thing to be concerned about your children and to question. And that’s the reason why you want to get them as much information as you possibly can and be very open and transparent about the information.”

While children are at less risk for serious infection than adults, “we are starting to see younger people get into serious trouble, again at a very low rate, but serious trouble,” and young people who are infected can inadvertently pass infection to vulnerable people at greater risk for serious disease.