Taiwan reports 207 new coronavirus cases, highest since the pandemic began

From journalist Andrew Lee in Taipei and Akanksha Sharma in Hong Kong

Taiwan reported 207 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, Health Minister Chen She-Chung said, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

All but one of those cases were locally transmitted.

The democratic island of 23 million has had one of the world's most effective responses to the coronavirus pandemic, at one point going more than 250 days without a case.

Taiwanese authorities began screening passengers on direct flights from Wuhan, where the virus was first identified, on December 31, 2019 -- back when the virus was mostly the subject of rumors and limited reporting.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 1,682 cases of coronavirus, and the overall death toll stands at 12, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

Authorities are investigating whether the recent spike in cases is tied to airline employees who stayed at the same hotel, according to CNA.