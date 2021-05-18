Taiwan to close all schools amid rising Covid-19 cases

Taiwan will close all schools and education centers for 10 days amid a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health announced Tuesday.
"Because of the raising of coronavirus alert levels in Taiwan, and in order to reduce the infection risks for gatherings, all the schools and kindergartens will stop in-person learning from May 19 (Wednesday) to May 28 (Friday) and education facilities like daycare centers and cram schools will need to stop in-person classes too," the ministry said on Twitter.
"All the students please study at home,” it said.
In Taipei and New Taipei, all schools and kindergartens were already closed for two weeks starting Tuesday, while several local councils have also been suspended.