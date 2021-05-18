At least 269 doctors have died in India's second coronavirus wave

At least 269 doctors have died from Covid-19 during India's second wave of infections -- an average of 20-25 deaths per day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) estimates.

"In the first wave, at least 756 doctors died but in the latest one, many of the doctors are from the younger age group," said Dr. J.A. Jayapal, president of the IMA.

According to the IMA's estimations, a total of 1,025 doctors have died of Covid-19 since March 2020.

The IMA collects data on a daily basis from local unions and hospitals across India, which has been battling a surge in infections for more than a month. On Sunday, at least 50 doctors died due to Covid-19, Jayapal said.