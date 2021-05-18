A rescue worker wearing personal protective equipment sprays disinfectant at Klong Toey Nok temple in Bangkok, Thailand on May 16. Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Thailand reported 35 fatalities from Covid-19 Tuesday, its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The country's total Covid-19 death toll now stands at 649.

Thailand also reported 2,473 new Covid-19 infections Tuesday, including 680 cases from prisons and detention facilities.

Growing clusters in the country's overcrowded jails have been driving a surge in infections. On Monday, prisoners accounted for more than 70% of the 9,635 new cases reported, a record daily increase in infections.

Despite being the first country to report a Covid-19 case outside of China in January last year, Thailand kept its infection numbers low in 2020 thanks to successful containment measures.

Now, it is struggling to curb a third wave of infections, which started from a nightlife cluster in the capital, Bangkok. Before the ongoing outbreak, Thailand had reported 28,863 cases by March 31. By Tuesday, that number has shot up more than four times to 127,184.