6 US states reported less than 1 Covid-19 death per day last week, Johns Hopkins data shows

New York City schools will return to fully in-person learning with no remote option in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on MSNBC on Monday.

De Blasio said that the increase in vaccinations, decrease in cases and layering of health measures will make the move possible.

"It's just amazing the forward motion right now, the recovery that's happening in New York City," de Blasio said on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "But you can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again."

To address some family's hesitancy to go back to in-person learning, parents will be able to visit their student's classrooms starting in June to see all the measures taken to reduce Covid-19 transmission, like cleaning and ventilation, de Blasio said.

When asked if schools will be able to maintain US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for school, like three feet of social distancing, de Blasio said schools will be able to do that but that he also expects the agency to make adjustments before school starts in the fall.

"We have proven that we can beat back Covid all over this country and school opens four months from now," he said. "So I absolutely believe Covid will continue to go down, vaccinations will go up, recovery will be strong- I think the CDC will be changing those rules quite a bit between now and September. But right now New York City public schools, we could have every child three feet apart, we could make that work if we had to. But I actually fundamentally believe by August the CDC will relax those rules further to recognize the progress we've made in this country."