India reports 196,000 Covid-19 cases — the lowest single-day rise in over a month

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample in a mobile testing van in Amritsar, India on May 24. Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images

India reported 196,427 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the lowest single-day rise in cases since April 14, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

This marks a decline from the first week of May when the country was reporting more than 300,000 cases daily.

India also reported 3,511 fatalities on Tuesday, the lowest single-day death toll since May 4, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health. On Monday, India became the third country to top 300,000 deaths from the virus, after Brazil and the United States.

The Indian Ministry of Health said Monday that the weekly positivity rate had declined to 12.6%, and 72% of the country’s active cases were being reported from eight states.

However, the director of the National Center for Disease Control, Sujeet Singh, warned the growth rate of cases continues to be “a matter of concern," according to a news release from the health ministry.

India has reported a total of 26,948,874 Covid-18 cases, including 307,231 deaths. There are 2,586,782 confirmed active cases in the country, according to the health ministry.