Delhi leader says Indian government vaccine procurement policies are "a joke"

From CNN’s Esha Mitra in New Delhi and CNN’s Amanda Sealy

Delhi’s deputy chief minister said the Indian central government's vaccine rollout is “a joke," saying international companies including Pfizer have declined their separate requests for vaccines.

“What kind of a joke is being made of vaccines,” Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in an online address Monday, while discussing the central government's efforts at vaccine procurement and distribution.

“If we ask the central government for vaccines from Indian companies, they say they will give us only 4 lakh (400,000 doses),” Sisodia said. The population of Delhi was more than 11 million in the last census in 2011.

Sisodia added that when state governments went directly to foreign companies, they were told the companies were negotiating with the federal government instead.

The deputy chief minister claimed Moderna and Pfizer had declined the local government's requests for vaccinations, saying they would not sell to individual states.

In a statement to CNN, Pfizer said the company would continue to engage with the Indian government on making their vaccine available for use in India.

“During the pandemic phase, across the world Pfizer is supplying the Covid-19 vaccine only to central Governments and supra-national organizations for deployment in the countries’ national immunization programs," the statement said.

"The allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance.”

Moderna has not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Sisodia questioned why India is still dependent solely on two domestically-made vaccines, which were exported without first catering to in-country demand.

“Why are vaccines not available, where did they go? I have said many times the central government is to blame for this," Sisodia said.