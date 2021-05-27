World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 1029 GMT (1829 HKT) May 27, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 hr 3 min ago

Taiwan unveils $7.5 billion relief package as Covid-19 cases rise

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Taipei, Taiwan

Chemical troops under the Taiwan Defense Ministry disinfect public transport in Taipei, Taiwan on on May 25 following a dramatic surge of Covid-19 cases.
Chemical troops under the Taiwan Defense Ministry disinfect public transport in Taipei, Taiwan on on May 25 following a dramatic surge of Covid-19 cases. Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Taiwan plans to spend $7.55 billion on relief measures as it fights its worst Covid outbreak so far, the self-ruled island's National Development Council said Thursday.

The funds will go to subsidies for workers like taxi drivers and tour guides, as well as partial salary compensation for companies affected by ongoing restrictions.

The proposal, which will be discussed in the legislature by the end of the month, is the fourth round of Covid relief that Taiwan has announced since last year, with the first three rounds collectively worth $15 billion.

Contact tracing troubles: On Tuesday, the island's health minister said more than 300 people who tested positive for Covid have been unreachable.

Authorities have been unable to immediately contact 146 people in the capital, Taipei, and 164 in the surrounding New Taipei City, minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference, voicing concerns this could increase the risk of transmission.

Some background: In 2020, Taiwan had one of the most successful Covid-19 responses in the world, and went more than 250 days without reporting any local infections. The democratic island has been praised internationally for its quick initial action and effective containment measures.

But cases began rising in early May, spiraling into Taiwan's worst outbreak and prompting stringent new restrictions.

On Thursday, Taiwan reported 405 new cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center. It also reported 13 new Covid-related deaths -- the highest single-day figure of the pandemic.

5 hr 22 min ago

Australia's Victoria state announces 7-day lockdown after fresh outbreak

From CNN's Paul Devitt in Sydney and Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong

People wearing face masks are seen crossing Bourke Street Mall in front of an LED sign in the background displaying news of the impending seven-day lockdown on May 27 in Melbourne, Australia.
People wearing face masks are seen crossing Bourke Street Mall in front of an LED sign in the background displaying news of the impending seven-day lockdown on May 27 in Melbourne, Australia. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria will enter a seven-day circuit-breaker lockdown, as health authorities race to contain a fresh cluster of infections in greater Melbourne. 

The lockdown will start at 11:59 p.m. local time Thursday, running until June 3. People will only be allowed to leave their homes for five reasons: shopping for necessary goods and services, authorized work or permitted education, exercise, caregiving or compassionate and medical reasons, and to get vaccinated. 

“We've seen more evidence we're dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern, which is running faster than we have ever recorded,” Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne.

Merlino said they have identified more than 10,000 primary and secondary contacts who will need to either quarantine, or test and isolate, adding “that number will continue to grow and change." 

A cluster of infections in greater Melbourne early this week rose to 26 total cases on Thursday, after the state reported 12 new infections overnight. 

5 hr 33 min ago

Facebook will no longer remove claims Covid-19 was man-made

From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan

On the same day that United States President Joe Biden announced he had directed the national intelligence community to redouble its efforts into the origin of Covid-19, Facebook said it would no longer remove from its platforms claims that the virus was man-made. 

The company had announced in February it would remove any such claims after “consultations with leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO).”

But in a statement to CNN on Wednesday, a Facebook spokesperson said: “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that Covid-19 is man-made from our apps.
“We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge,” the spokesperson added. 

Politico was first to report the policy change. 