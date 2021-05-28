Biden will deliver message of hope today on US Covid-19 vaccination rates ahead of Memorial Day weekend

A frontline worker receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Arlington, Virginia, in December 2020. John McDonnell/The Washington Post/Getty Images

President Biden on Friday morning will deliver a message of hope and optimism on the declining number of Covid-19 cases and increased vaccination rates ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, according to a White House official.

Biden will travel to Virginia and outline the progress the nation has made across the country and in Virginia specifically in combating the pandemic since Biden took office, the official said. Biden is set to deliver remarks at 10:45 a.m. ET. He will urge Americans who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to get the shot.

The official says Virginia received more than $247 million in federal funding for community vaccination sites, there are more than 360 federally-funded National Guard members supporting the state’s Covid-19 response, there are 1,000 pharmacies across Virginia participating in the federal pharmacy program and there is a FEMA-run community vaccination site in Norfolk.

Biden and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will deliver remarks at a business in Alexandria to celebrate the progress Virginia has made in the fight against Covid-19. Later in the day, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton.