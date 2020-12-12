Covid-19 vaccine shipments to begin leaving Pfizer's Kalamazoo facility on Sunday

The US Food and Drug Administration says the potential benefits of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outweigh the risks for 16- and 17-year-olds, Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said during a news briefing on Saturday.

FDA has a long history of evaluating pediatric vaccines and extrapolating data from adults to children, he said.

“Based on everything we saw from looking at the data, we're very comfortable that the safety profile that was observed in 17- and 16-year-olds was acceptable,” Marks said, even if the study group wasn’t as large as it was for older people.

Although teens rarely become seriously ill from Covid-19, Marks acknowledged some do become very sick and die. And, teens are able to transmit the virus “quite easily” – even if they’re asymptomatic.

“Since some of those 16- and 17-year-olds, at least that I know of, are out there as checkout people, or interacting with communities, it may be wise that we are able to vaccinate them,” Marks said. “So we think the known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks.”

It will take a few months before it’s clear how the vaccine impacts transmission of the virus, Marks said.

On pregnant women: Decisions about whether pregnant women should take Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine should be considered on an individual basis, Marks said.

“Covid-19 in a pregnant woman is not a good thing, so someone might decide that they would like to be vaccinated, but that's not something that we're recommending at this time. That's something we're leaving up to the individual,” Marks said.

Marks said that the clinical trials of the vaccine, which did not enroll pregnant women but included women who became pregnant during the trials, did not yield enough data to make a determination for that population.

“For pregnant women and the immunocompromised – just at this point – it will be something that providers will need to consider on an individual basis for patients,” said Marks.