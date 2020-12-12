World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 7:09 a.m. ET, December 12, 2020
1 hr 11 min ago

South Korean Prime Minister warns of tougher social distancing measures as coronavirus cases rise

From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an emergency meeting on Covid-19 response in Seoul, South Korea on December 12.
If the current trend in rising coronavirus cases continues, then raising the social distancing measure to the highest level would be unavoidable, South Korean Prime Minister, Chung Sye-kyun warned on Saturday.

He posted the warning on his verified Facebook account as he held an emergency meeting to discuss surging coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A raise in the alert level would mean a ban on gathering of more than 10 people, work from home for all non-essential employees and a shift to online for all schools and church services.

South Korea was widely praised as a Covid-19 success story, and initially managed to keep the pandemic largely under control.

But the nation reported 950 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, marking the highest jump in single day cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Seoul Metropolitan Area accounts for the majority of the total with a record 669 new cases.

Currently the national alert level in South Korea is under Level 2 which is the third highest level. It’s higher for the Seoul Metropolitan Area – at under 2.5 – the second highest level.

Alert levels in South Korea range from 1, which denotes the least concerning situation, to 3 signifying the situation requires toughest measure. Each time the alert level is raised it goes up by 0.5.

"A very serious situation:" South Korean President, Moon Jae-in also warned that the surge in Covid-19 cases presents a “very serious situation."

"In fact, we cannot but say that it's an emergency situation,” he said on Saturday via a post on his verified Facebook and Twitter account.

In a press briefing on Saturday, KDCA official, Im Suk-yeong said 90 new coronavirus cases were found in a religious facility in the Western district of Seoul and 66 new cases were found in a nursing hospital in outskirts of Seoul.

An additional 14 cases were discovered while investigating a cluster originating in a restaurant in central Seoul, bringing the total cases linked to the restaurant to 230, she added.

Testing centers boost: In a bid to get a jump on the rising cases, 150 testing stations will be installed around Greater Seoul's high risk areas.

These will come online on December 14 and operate for three weeks, Im added.

The testing will be conducted anonymously to encourage public participation.

Im also said 810 government workers, including members of the military, police have been deployed to aid epidemiological investigation. 480 more workers will join the effort in the future.

Despite the stricter social distancing measures that came into effect on December 5 in the capital city of Seoul, movement of people has not reduced sufficiently, Im added.

Im warned the current trend will likely continue for a week before showing the result of the increased social distancing measures.

2 hr 26 min ago

FDA's Covid-19 vaccine authorization is a "monumental moment," expert says. It came on the deadliest day of the pandemic

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

A health care worker comforts a patient in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on December 4.
Trucks and planes loaded with Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine will soon be departing from Kalamazoo, Michigan, to hospitals around the country, following the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization (EUA).

"We need to take a moment, I think, and just consider that we are having this mass casualty event every day here in the US, but now we have this vaccine developed in record time that can in time really save us and save our country and save the world from this awful pandemic," emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen told CNN's Chris Cuomo moments after the authorization.

"This is really a monumental moment for us," she added.

US grapples with highest cases and deaths: The news comes during the most difficult weeks the US has faced since the pandemic's start. Friday saw the highest number of new cases, hospitalizations and daily deaths since the pandemic's start. More than 3,300 American deaths were reported.

There are just two key steps left before vaccinations can start: a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee -- scheduled to meet Saturday morning -- must vote to recommend the vaccine and the agency must then accept that recommendation.

Then, vaccinations can begin.

Brutal months ahead: But it'll be months before most Americans will get a vaccine.

Last week, vaccine advisers to the CDC voted to recommend that both health care workers and long-term care facility residents be first in line for Covid-19 vaccines that get the green light from the FDA. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has said about 20 million Americans should be vaccinated by the end of the month, 50 million by the end of January and at least 100 million people should be vaccinated by the end of the first quarter.

Officials "remain confident," he added, that there will be enough doses for any American who wants to get vaccinated by summertime.

In the meantime, the US -- already ravaged by a rampant spread of the virus -- is projected to face brutal days ahead.

Read the full story here.

4 hr 14 min ago

Japan records one of its highest single-day surges in coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

A health care worker collects a swab sample at a drive-thru coronavirus testing center at Fujimino Emergency Hospital in Miyoshi-machi, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, on December 9.
Japan reported 2,790 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said Saturday -- its third-highest single-day surge since the pandemic began.

The nation’s capital, Tokyo, accounted for 595 new coronavirus cases, the second-highest single-day surge for the city yet.

The biggest jump was on December 10, when Tokyo logged 602 new cases. 

Japan's second-biggest prefecture, Osaka, confirmed 357 new coronavirus cases, its third consecutive day of infections above the 300 mark.

Overall, the national coronavirus case tally stands at 175,011 confirmed infections, of which 174,299 are reported on land and 712 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. 

Japan's coronavirus death toll also increased by 32 on Friday, the ministry said, taking the overall tally to 2,547.

4 hr 47 min ago

United States reports record numbers of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations

From CNN's Alta Spells and Haley Brink

A test specialist works at a Covid-19 testing site in Los Angeles, California on December 9.
The US reported record-high numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).

On Friday, 231,775 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide, according to JHU.

In addition, there were 3,309 more related deaths -- a record since the pandemic began. 

The US also hit a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations with 108,044 reported by the CTP.

According to JHU data, the top five days for new US cases were all in December:

  1. December 11: 231,775
  2. December 4: 227,828
  3. December 10: 224,452
  4. December 9: 221,267
  5. December 3: 217,680
6 hr 13 min ago

Mexico's health regulatory body grants EUA for Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine

From CNN's Matt Rivers in Tijuana

Mexico’s Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS) announced Friday it has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo López Gatell, who is leading the country’s Covid-19 response, told reporters the announcement is “cause for hope … It is good news.”

The 24-member COFEPRIS committee voted unanimously to approve the EUA.

Mexico announced part of its vaccination distribution plan -- which calls for prioritizing the country’s health care workers -- earlier this week.

A total of 250,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Mexico before the end of the month. An additional 15 million doses are expected to arrive by April.

Mexico’s government recently announced it had signed an agreement to secure 34.4 million doses of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

7 hr 6 min ago

South Korea reports its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of pandemic 

From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

Containers to be used as a ward to treat people infected with the coronavirus are set up on the grounds of the Seoul Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, December 10.
South Korea reported 950 new coronavirus cases on Saturday -- the most infections in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a press release.

Of those, 928 confirmed cases are local infections, while 22 are imported. 

The Seoul Metropolitan Area accounts for the majority of the total with a record 669 new cases, the KDCA said.

Meanwhile, three more cases have been linked to the church cluster in Daegu city, according to the local government’s press release on Saturday.

There have now been 32 cases linked to the church cluster, where contact tracers said members of the choir didn't wear masks and parishioners shared snacks.

Earlier this year, the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji religious group became one of the country’s biggest single clusters, linked to more than 5,200 cases.

The country has recorded 41,736 cases in total so far.

South Korea’s related death toll also increased by six on Saturday, bringing total fatalities to 578.

7 hr 6 min ago

US FDA to discuss vaccine EUA in press conference on Saturday

From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox

The US Food and Drug Administration will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET Saturday with Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, to discuss the agency’s decision to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

“FDA Commissioner @SteveFDA and @FDACBER Director Dr. Peter Marks will be taking questions,” the agency said on its Twitter account. The news conference will be livestreamed on Twitter, the FDA said.

7 hr 8 min ago

Pfizer vaccine EUA "a monumental moment" for US, health expert says

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen.
The US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is “really a monumental moment,” Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst and emergency room physician, said Friday. 

“I think it’s really amazing,” Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“We need to take a moment, I think, and just consider that we are having this mass casualty event every day here in the US, but now we have this vaccine developed in record time that can in time really save us and save our country and save the world from this awful pandemic. And this is really a monumental moment for us."

“We also need to make sure that every safeguard was followed, and that's what all these scientists and all these committees are here to do,” she added.

FDA vaccine advisers met Thursday and voted to recommend an EUA for the vaccine. Now the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Saturday. 

The CDC committee must vote to recommend the vaccine, and the agency must accept that recommendation, in order for vaccinations to begin.

7 hr 8 min ago

US CDC vaccine advisers meeting Saturday

From CNN Health’s Jamie Gumbrecht

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting will now begin at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, according to an update on the CDC’s website.

The meeting was previously scheduled for Sunday.

Following the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, the CDC committee must vote to recommend it. The CDC must then accept that recommendation for vaccinations to begin.

The vote is expected to take place about 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.