United States reports record numbers of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations

The US reported record-high numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).
On Friday, 231,775 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide, according to JHU.
In addition, there were 3,309 more related deaths -- a record since the pandemic began.
The US also hit a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations with 108,044 reported by the CTP.
According to JHU data, the top five days for new US cases were all in December:
- December 11: 231,775
- December 4: 227,828
- December 10: 224,452
- December 9: 221,267
- December 3: 217,680