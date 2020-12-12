United States reports record numbers of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations

A test specialist works at a Covid-19 testing site in Los Angeles, California on December 9. Jae C. Hong/AP

The US reported record-high numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).

On Friday, 231,775 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide, according to JHU.

In addition, there were 3,309 more related deaths -- a record since the pandemic began.

The US also hit a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations with 108,044 reported by the CTP.

According to JHU data, the top five days for new US cases were all in December: