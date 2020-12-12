World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 0946 GMT (1746 HKT) December 12, 2020
3 hr 28 min ago

United States reports record numbers of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations

From CNN's Alta Spells and Haley Brink

A test specialist works at a Covid-19 testing site in Los Angeles, California on December 9.
A test specialist works at a Covid-19 testing site in Los Angeles, California on December 9. Jae C. Hong/AP

The US reported record-high numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).

On Friday, 231,775 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide, according to JHU.

In addition, there were 3,309 more related deaths -- a record since the pandemic began. 

The US also hit a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations with 108,044 reported by the CTP.

According to JHU data, the top five days for new US cases were all in December:

  1. December 11: 231,775
  2. December 4: 227,828
  3. December 10: 224,452
  4. December 9: 221,267
  5. December 3: 217,680
4 hr 53 min ago

Mexico's health regulatory body grants EUA for Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine

From CNN's Matt Rivers in Tijuana

Mexico’s Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS) announced Friday it has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo López Gatell, who is leading the country’s Covid-19 response, told reporters the announcement is “cause for hope … It is good news.”

The 24-member COFEPRIS committee voted unanimously to approve the EUA.

Mexico announced part of its vaccination distribution plan -- which calls for prioritizing the country’s health care workers -- earlier this week.

A total of 250,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Mexico before the end of the month. An additional 15 million doses are expected to arrive by April.

Mexico’s government recently announced it had signed an agreement to secure 34.4 million doses of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

5 hr 47 min ago

South Korea reports its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of pandemic 

From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

Containers to be used as a ward to treat people infected with the coronavirus are set up on the grounds of the Seoul Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, December 10.
Containers to be used as a ward to treat people infected with the coronavirus are set up on the grounds of the Seoul Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, December 10. Ahn Young-joon/AP

South Korea reported 950 new coronavirus cases on Saturday -- the most infections in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a press release.

Of those, 928 confirmed cases are local infections, while 22 are imported. 

The Seoul Metropolitan Area accounts for the majority of the total with a record 669 new cases, the KDCA said.

Meanwhile, three more cases have been linked to the church cluster in Daegu city, according to the local government’s press release on Saturday.

There have now been 32 cases linked to the church cluster, where contact tracers said members of the choir didn't wear masks and parishioners shared snacks.

Earlier this year, the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji religious group became one of the country’s biggest single clusters, linked to more than 5,200 cases.

The country has recorded 41,736 cases in total so far.

South Korea’s related death toll also increased by six on Saturday, bringing total fatalities to 578.

5 hr 46 min ago

US FDA to discuss vaccine EUA in press conference on Saturday

From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox

The US Food and Drug Administration will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET Saturday with Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, to discuss the agency’s decision to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

“FDA Commissioner @SteveFDA and @FDACBER Director Dr. Peter Marks will be taking questions,” the agency said on its Twitter account. The news conference will be livestreamed on Twitter, the FDA said.

5 hr 49 min ago

Pfizer vaccine EUA "a monumental moment" for US, health expert says

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen.
CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen. Source: CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is “really a monumental moment,” Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst and emergency room physician, said Friday. 

“I think it’s really amazing,” Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“We need to take a moment, I think, and just consider that we are having this mass casualty event every day here in the US, but now we have this vaccine developed in record time that can in time really save us and save our country and save the world from this awful pandemic. And this is really a monumental moment for us."

“We also need to make sure that every safeguard was followed, and that's what all these scientists and all these committees are here to do,” she added.

FDA vaccine advisers met Thursday and voted to recommend an EUA for the vaccine. Now the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Saturday. 

The CDC committee must vote to recommend the vaccine, and the agency must accept that recommendation, in order for vaccinations to begin.

5 hr 49 min ago

US CDC vaccine advisers meeting Saturday

From CNN Health’s Jamie Gumbrecht

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting will now begin at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, according to an update on the CDC’s website.

The meeting was previously scheduled for Sunday.

Following the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, the CDC committee must vote to recommend it. The CDC must then accept that recommendation for vaccinations to begin.

The vote is expected to take place about 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

5 hr 49 min ago

US FDA chief calls Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine EUA a "significant milestone" in pandemic fight

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

Stephen Hahn testifies at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on September 23, in Washington D.C.
Stephen Hahn testifies at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on September 23, in Washington D.C. Alex Edelman/Pool/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is a “significant milestone” in fighting a pandemic that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Friday.

“The FDA’s authorization for emergency use of the first Covid-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world,” Hahn said in a statement.

“Today’s action follows an open and transparent review process that included input from independent scientific and public health experts and a thorough evaluation by the agency’s career scientists to ensure this vaccine met FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization.
“The tireless work to develop a new vaccine to prevent this novel, serious, and life-threatening disease in an expedited timeframe after its emergence is a true testament to scientific innovation and public-private collaboration worldwide." 

The emergency use authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be distributed in the US, the FDA said in a news release.

It’s not an FDA approval, but the EUA “holds the promise to alter the course of this pandemic in the United States,” Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

“With science guiding our decision-making, the available safety and effectiveness data support the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine because the vaccine’s known and potential benefits clearly outweigh its known and potential risks,” Marks said.

5 hr 48 min ago

US FDA issues emergency use authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN Health's Ben Tinker & Jacqueline Howard

A member of staff uses a needle and a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to prepare a dose at a vaccination health center on December 8, in Cardiff, UK.
A member of staff uses a needle and a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to prepare a dose at a vaccination health center on December 8, in Cardiff, UK. Justin Tallis/Pool/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

A Pfizer spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday that an EUA had been granted, following the recommendation of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

On Thursday, 17 committee members voted to recommend the FDA issue an EUA for the vaccine. Four voted no and one abstained.

5 hr 49 min ago

Florida health system to start vaccinating employees next week

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Florida health system Orlando Health says it will begin vaccinating its employees against Covid-19 on December 18. 

Orlando Health said vaccinations will be administered at Orlando Regional Medical Center and will continue on December 21-23. 

The first round of vaccinations will go to those at highest risk for Covid-19.

Residents of Orlando Health’s long-term care facilities will be among the first to receive vaccines.

The system’s chief medical officer, Dr. George Ralls, said that after Moderna’s vaccine is available, Orlando Health expects to be able to vaccinate its entire workforce.