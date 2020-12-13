Covid-19 vaccine is being studied in children now, FDA chief says

Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks with CNN on Sunday, December 13. CNN

GOP Senator Bill Cassidy told CNN that the bipartisan stimulus bill will be introduced Monday night.

“We are going to introduce a bill tomorrow night,” Cassidy said, "the leadership can discard it, I can govern that.”

“There will be a deal,” Cassidy told CNN.

Democratic senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin also said in an interview on Fox News that the bipartisan group’s bill will be released Monday.

“You will see a complete bill tomorrow before the end of the day,” Manchin said.

Manchin added that negotiations “haven’t fallen apart,” despite concerns on Friday that the group was struggling to finalize a deal. Manchin said the group has been talking over the weekend, and will have another call today.

However, Manchin also noted that there is “no guarantee” that the bill they present will be passed by Congress.

“There is no way, no way, that we are going to leave Washington without taking care of the emergency needs of our people,” Manchin said.

