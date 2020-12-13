Japan records its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 infections

Japan has recorded 3,030 new Covid-19 cases from Saturday, its highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic began, the country's Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Among the new cases, 621 were in the capital Tokyo, the highest number ever recorded in the city, the ministry said

Japan has now recorded 177,999 cases and 2,575 deaths, including 28 from Saturday.

The ministry said that 23,990 Covid-19 patients are currently receiving medical care in hospitals, while 578 of them are in critical condition.