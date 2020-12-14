US reports record number of new Covid-19 cases

The United States reported a record-high number of new Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far today, the country has reported at least 254,848 new Covid-19 cases, according to JHU. The US is currently averaging 210,201 new cases per day.

The top five days with the highest number of new cases have all been in the past two weeks.

Note: This is an ongoing tally. Monday’s final numbers will not be available until later tonight.