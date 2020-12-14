US reports record number of new Covid-19 cases

The United States reported a record-high number of new Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
So far today, the country has reported at least 254,848 new Covid-19 cases, according to JHU. The US is currently averaging 210,201 new cases per day.
The top five days with the highest number of new cases have all been in the past two weeks.
Note:This is an ongoing tally. Monday’s final numbers will not be available until later tonight.
46 min ago
California will receive nearly 400,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine next week, governor says
California is expected to receive an additional 393,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine early next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a short video posted on his Twitter account Monday.
California received its first vaccine shipment of 33,150 doses on Monday, and expects a total of 327,000 doses this week.
The first vaccines were distributed to four locations in the state, including San Diego, Los Angeles, Eureka, and San Francisco, Newsom said.
He added that 24 additional locations will have received vaccines by Tuesday, and five more locations on Wednesday.
Surging infections: This comes as California recorded more than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth straight day on Monday, continuing an unprecedented surge of infections and hospitalizations that is stretching health care facilities to the brink.
1 hr 48 min ago
Biden addresses Covid-19 deaths: "My heart goes out to each of you in this dark winter of the pandemic"
In remarks following today's Electoral College vote that affirmed his election victory, President-elect Joe Biden took a moment to acknowledge the US' latest solemn coronavirus milestone.
"Today our nation passed a grim milestone: 300,000 deaths due to this Covid virus. My heart goes out to each of you in this dark winter of the pandemic, about to spend the holidays and the new year with a black hole in your hearts, without the ones you love at your side," Biden said.
He continued: "My heart goes out to all of you who have fallen on hard times through no fault of your own. Unable to sleep at night, staring at the ceiling, weighed down by the worry of what tomorrow will bring for you and equally important for your family."
Biden, who will take office on Jan. 20, said the US will get through the pandemic together.
"We've faced difficult times before in our history. I know we'll get through this one — but together. That's how we get through it: together," he said.
Watch Biden speak here:
1 hr 56 min ago
US hits record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
The United States reported 110,549 Covid-19 hospitalizations on Monday, setting a new record high since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).
This is the thirteenth consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 hospitalizations.
According to CTP data, these are the highest hospitalization numbers:
Dec 14: 110,549 people hospitalized
Dec. 13: 109,298 people hospitalized
Dec. 12: 108,461 people hospitalized
Dec. 11: 108,108 people hospitalized
Dec. 10: 107,276 people hospitalized
1 hr 59 min ago
Perna tells governors another 4.3 million Pfizer doses authorized for release this Friday
From CNN's Sara Murray
Operation Warp Speed’s Gen. Gustave Perna told governors today that another 4.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be authorized for release this Friday, according to a source familiar with the call.
Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also suggested that there would be additional recommendations coming no later than Saturday on how to determine who should be in group 1b for vaccinations.
As far as the spread in the US, Dr. Deborah Birx said there was “evidence of improvement” in the middle of the country, but warned that caseloads are rising on the Atlantic and Pacific Coasts.
Administration officials also appear to be grappling with how best to capitalize on monoclonal antibody treatments.
Birx, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar all encouraged governors to push the use of monoclonal antibodies early in treatment for coronavirus.
Azar said it’s “almost too late” to use monoclonal antibodies once a patient is already admitted to the hospital.
2 hr 10 min ago
The finish line is in sight, but US is not there yet, US surgeon general says
From CNN’s Shelby Lin Erdman
As the first Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the United States Monday, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned there’s a still a long way to go.
The US death toll from the coronavirus just surpassed 300,000 and hospitals are nearing capacity in cities across the country.
“The finish line is in sight and the last couple of miles are the hardest, but we've got to keep running,” Adams told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
“Because even if you weren't worried about Covid, your loved one who's in labor may not have a hospital bed, your loved one who's having a heart attack or who gets in a car accident may not have a bed,” Adams said.
“I was in Montana over the last several days and I talked to hospitals around the state. They're over capacity in those hospitals. You've got hundreds of health care workers who are either in isolation or quarantine.”
Adams said Americans need to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands frequently.
He also urged people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma.
Adams encouraged anyone with questions about the new vaccine to talk to their health care provider.
“It's okay to have those questions. It's not okay to let misinformation cause you to make decisions that are going to hurt you or hurt your community,” he said.
Watch the moment:
1 hr 36 min ago
US surgeon general calls first Covid-19 vaccinations "a shot of hope"
From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams called the rollout Monday of the nation’s first Covid-19 vaccine “tremendous.”
“This is just tremendous and I’m smiling bigger than I’ve smiled in a long time because it has been a hard year for so many people out there, including me personally,” Adams told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
“Today we really did get a shot of hope,” he added.
Adams was at George Washington University Medical Center Monday as frontline health care workers got the vaccination.
“We’re not talking about development. We're not talking about the approval process -- actual vaccines going into arms,” Adams said.
But he cautioned that there’s still a long road ahead: “We've got a long way to go, make no mistake about it, and we still need to be appropriately cautious,” Adams said.
“We still need to understand how severe this virus is and the surge that is going in the wrong direction, but we've got some hope finally,” he added.
All 50 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico have now received their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, according to statements from the state departments of health, governor’s offices and local hospitals.
Watch the moment:
3 hr 5 min ago
FedEx and UPS say they've completed first-day Covid-19 vaccine shipments
From CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace
Shipping companies FedEx and UPS tell CNN they completed all first-day coronavirus vaccine deliveries as scheduled Monday.
FedEx said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was delivered to 70 to 80 sites on Monday.
UPS spokesperson Matt O’Connor told CNN that it “delivered 100% of its Covid vaccines on-time today.”
Operation Warp Speed, the federal government operation overseeing the vaccine program, said roughly 145 sites would receive the vaccine on Monday with another 425 on Tuesday and the remaining 66 deliveries on Wednesday.
Vaccine shipments began on Sunday morning when trucks departed Pfizer’s massive manufacturing facility near Kalamazoo, Michigan.
2 hr 59 min ago
All 50 US states have gotten their first Pfizer vaccine shipments
All 50 states — as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico — have received their first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, according to statements from the state departments of health, governor’s offices, and local hospitals.
Remember: Not all of these states have begun administering the vaccine, but they have received it.