German town is using mobile refrigerated units as morgues are overwhelmed by Covid death surge

Claus Kaminsky, mayor of Hanau, speaks during a memorial event on February 4 in Hanau, Germany. Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

For the first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a German town has acknowledged it has had to activate mobile refrigerated containers after hospital morgues became overwhelmed by an increasing number of deaths.

“We are forced for the first time to use the cooling container for coronavirus deaths because the clinics in Hanau are overwhelmed,” Claus Kaminsky -- the mayor of the town of Hanau near Frankfurt -- wrote on his Twitter feed.

“It is extremely sad that we are in this horrible situation,” Kaminsky added.

According to a statement from the city, Hanau has been renting the unit since April but has never had to activate it until now.

“Mayor Claus Kaminsky regrets a further escalation of the pandemic situation," the statement added. "This has led to the cooling container at the main cemetery in Hanau having to be used for the first time for two COVID-19 fatalities.”

Germany is currently seeing a major surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.

On Tuesday the country’s center for disease control recorded its highest ever single-day death toll, with 952 fatalities reported.