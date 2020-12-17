Kamala Harris will be vaccinated in public

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during an event to announce new cabinet nominations at the Queen Theatre on December 11, in Wilmington, Delaware. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive the Covid-19 vaccine in a public setting, transition officials tell CNN. The exact timing and logistical details remain up in the air.

President-elect Joe Biden is likely to receive the vaccine early next week and he too, will do it in public.

What is also still unclear is whether both Biden and Harris might receive the vaccine in the same setting.

The commitment to getting vaccinated in public comes as the incoming Biden administration is focused on building public trust around the coronavirus vaccine as distribution gets underway.

Harris, in particular, has stressed the importance of doing this in communities of color, where there tends to be stronger distrust of vaccines.