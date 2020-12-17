FDA committee votes to recommend emergency use authorization of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted on Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.
The FDA will now review the advisory committee's vote and decide on whether to authorize the emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in the United States among people ages 18 years and older.
That decision could come later Thursday, or within the coming days.
Judge rules that 2 San Diego strip clubs can remain open despite Covid-19 health orders
From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Jenn Selva
In a rebuke of health officials, a San Diego Superior Court judge has ruled that two strip clubs can remain open despite California’s regional stay-at-home order designed to slow an unprecedented surge of coronavirus.
The complaint filed on behalf of strip clubs Pacers Showgirls International and Cheetahs Gentleman's Club against the county and California Gov. Gavin Newsom claims adult-oriented entertainment is protected by the Constitution and requires social distancing standards even in pre-pandemic times.
Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil ruled Wednesday that the live adult entertainment businesses don’t present any greater risk of spreading Covid-19 now than before stay-at-home orders were issued.
Wohlfeil also appeared to significantly expand the scope of his ruling, adding that local officials cannot enforce the health restrictions against county restaurants. The judge said there was no evidence provided that showed restaurants operating with health and safety restrictions adds to the risk of spreading Covid-19.
“Businesses with restaurant service, such as Plaintiffs' establishments, serve the public interest,” Wohlfeil said. “These business establishments provide sustenance to and enliven the spirits of the community, while providing employers and employees with means to put food on the table and secure shelter, clothing, medical care, education and, of course, peace of mind for they and their families.”
Under the governor’s regional stay-at-home order, restaurants located in regions with less than 15% intensive care unit capacity are allowed to only offer take-out food or delivery. Southern California on Thursday reported 0.0% ICU capacity.
County officials said in response to the ruling they would suspend enforcement of the businesses and determine the next steps.
“The state and the county are analyzing the scope of the ruling and discussing next steps which includes seeking clarity from the court,” San Diego County officials said in a statement. “Until we have clarity, we have suspended enforcement activities against restaurants and live entertainment establishments.”
Newsom’s office said in a statement to CNN, “While we are disappointed in the court’s decision today, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of all Californians. Our legal team is reviewing options to determine next steps.”
Florida reports highest new daily Covid-19 case count since July
There were also 104 new coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 20,594, according to the state's department of health.
Note: These numbers were released by Florida’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real-time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
Portugal will implement a curfew on New Year's Eve to curb coronavirus spread
From CNN's Duarte Mendonca
Portugal will implement an overnight curfew starting 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister António Costa said in a Thursday news conference.
The country will also place restrictions on people leaving their homes between 1 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Jan. 1 through Jan. 3.
"We have to totally cut out on New Year celebrations," Costa said.
Portugal has recorded 362,616 coronavirus cases and 5,902 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
Coca-Cola is cutting 2,200 jobs as it faces declining sales during the pandemic
From CNN’s Danielle Wiener-Bronner
Coca-Cola is planning to cut 2,200 jobs, including 1,200 in the United States, as it faces declining sales during the pandemic.
In the US, where there were about 10,400 employees at the end of last year, the cuts represent roughly 12% of the workforce. In Atlanta, where the company is headquartered, about 500 jobs are being eliminated, the company said Thursday.
The reductions include voluntary and involuntary separations, and the severance packages are expected to cost the company between $350 million and $550 million.
The company announced plans to trim its workforce over the summer, when it said that it was offering buyouts to 4,000 workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
It also said then that it plans to reduce its number of operating units from 17 businesses in four regions to nine operating units in those areas. Coca-Cola did not share on Thursday which specific units would be affected.
In the third quarter, Coke's net revenues declined 9% to $8.7 billion, as the company struggled with lost sales from restaurants — many of which have closed their doors permanently.
As it looks ahead, the company is focusing on its most popular segments, including its namesake line of beverages like Coke and Coke Zero.
Coca-Cola said in October that it was canceling 200 brands, or half of its portfolio. Earlier this year, it announced the discontinuation of notable, if unfashionable, brands Odwalla, Zico and Tab.
About 86,2000 people worked for Coca-Cola worldwide at the close of last year.
CNN's Alicia Wallace and David Goldman contributed to this report.
CVS says it will start Covid-19 vaccine "test dosing" in long-term care facilities tomorrow
From CNN's Andrea Diaz
Retail pharmacy CVS plans to start coronavirus vaccine "test dosing" in long-term facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities Friday and continue throughout the weekend, Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer for the chain, said Thursday.
"We'll be doing some test-dosing on Friday, and through the weekend, and then we officially start with maybe a dozen states on the 21st. Another wave goes out the 28th," Brennan said Thursday during a virtual panel with the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
"What we'll be doing is basically distributing the Pfizer vaccine by and large to depots spread throughout the states. And then from those states, teams will be going out to the individual facilities and vaccinating the people who have given consent that they want to be vaccinated, as well as any workers at those facilities who wish to be vaccinated. And we will vaccinate our vaccinators out at that time as well."
Additionally, Brennan said teams will be visiting those facilities, "over 40,000 of them," three different times over the course the next six to nine weeks to do the second follow-up vaccination.
San Francisco announces mandatory 10-day quarantine for travelers
From CNN's Sarah Moon
Anyone visiting, moving in, or returning to San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area will now be required to quarantine for 10 days under a new health order intended to slow an unprecedented spread of coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm hospitals, officials announced in a news release on Thursday.
The new health order also strongly discourages any nonessential travel within the 10-county Bay Area region.
“Covid-19 cases are surging in San Francisco and across the country. Hospitals in the Bay Area are close to being overwhelmed,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We must do whatever we can to contain the virus and stop its circulation in our community. Now is not the time to travel and risk being exposed or exposing others.”
The health order comes after officials announced Wednesday the entire San Francisco Bay Area will be under California’s stay-at-home order starting Friday after the region’s intensive care unit capacity plunged below 15%, raising the number of residents under the restrictions to more than 39 million statewide.
Limited exceptions to the quarantine order will apply to people who are traveling for certain critical activities, the release added. Some people, including medical professionals, first responders, workers for official government business, and essential infrastructure workers will be exempt from the new health order.
The new travel restriction and 10-day mandatory quarantine is “necessary due to rapid and widespread Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations that threaten our region’s ability to provide intensive care for critically ill patients,” the release said.
The travel order will begin Friday at midnight and will remain in effect until Jan. 4. Officials said the order may be extended if the surge continues.
Vaccine developer Moderna offering all trial participants vaccine once it receives authorization
From CNN’s Nadia Kounang
In a letter sent to trial participants, Moderna said if the vaccine is authorized, volunteers who got placebo will be given the option to get the vaccine.
“If you would like to know whether you have received the mRNA-1273 vaccine or placebo, then you will be offered the opportunity to be unblinded. Another option would be to stay in the study to continue to capture data in a blinded fashion,” the letter reads.
Blinding means keeping trial participants unaware of whether they have received the vaccine or the placebo. It is considered a gold standard for scientific studies. The company says it will continue to track those participants who choose to take the vaccine.
The full length of the Moderna trial is two years. Unblinding participants and giving them an option to get the vaccine early could mean opportunities to track long-term effects from the vaccine may be lost.
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration asked about this during Thursday’s meeting.
“There’s not only one flavor of study,” said Dr. Lindsey Baden, one of the lead investigators of the Moderna trial and a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
“There are other formats of the study that can enable us to learn, particularly to learn about asymptomatic transmission.” Baden pointed to doing nasal swabs and antibody testing as ways to continue to track disease in participants who chose to be unblinded.
“It’s not as if this will take place over six months to a year. This is going to take place over days to week in terms of extending the vaccine supply to additional groups,” she said.
California shatters record for highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day
From CNN’s Sarah Moon and Cheri Mossburg
California shattered its record for the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day Thursday with 379 new deaths reported, according to data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).
The record surpasses the previous all-time high of 293 lives lost reported yesterday.
California also added 52,281 new cases of the virus on Thursday as it continues to see an unprecedented surge in new infections following the Thanksgiving holiday, though state health officials said the figure included an unspecified number of cases from a backlog.
The number was slightly below Wednesday's 53,711 figure, which included a more than 15,000-case backlog from previous days.
The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to quickly rise statewide, placing a strain on the state’s health care system. More than 15,000 patients are currently in the hospital, with over 3,000 patients in intensive care.
More data: The intensive care unit bed capacity in Southern California has plunged to 0.0%, and is hovering at near all-time lows in the San Joaquin Valley at 0.7%, according to CDPH.
More than 98% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents are now under a stay-at-home order that officials hope will slow the unprecedented spread of the virus.
To date, California has reported a total of 1,723,362 cases and 21,860 deaths.
Note: These numbers were released by the California Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real-time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.