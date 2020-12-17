FDA committee votes to recommend emergency use authorization of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

In a rebuke of health officials, a San Diego Superior Court judge has ruled that two strip clubs can remain open despite California’s regional stay-at-home order designed to slow an unprecedented surge of coronavirus.

The complaint filed on behalf of strip clubs Pacers Showgirls International and Cheetahs Gentleman's Club against the county and California Gov. Gavin Newsom claims adult-oriented entertainment is protected by the Constitution and requires social distancing standards even in pre-pandemic times.

Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil ruled Wednesday that the live adult entertainment businesses don’t present any greater risk of spreading Covid-19 now than before stay-at-home orders were issued.

Wohlfeil also appeared to significantly expand the scope of his ruling, adding that local officials cannot enforce the health restrictions against county restaurants. The judge said there was no evidence provided that showed restaurants operating with health and safety restrictions adds to the risk of spreading Covid-19.

“Businesses with restaurant service, such as Plaintiffs' establishments, serve the public interest,” Wohlfeil said. “These business establishments provide sustenance to and enliven the spirits of the community, while providing employers and employees with means to put food on the table and secure shelter, clothing, medical care, education and, of course, peace of mind for they and their families.”

Under the governor’s regional stay-at-home order, restaurants located in regions with less than 15% intensive care unit capacity are allowed to only offer take-out food or delivery. Southern California on Thursday reported 0.0% ICU capacity.

County officials said in response to the ruling they would suspend enforcement of the businesses and determine the next steps.

“The state and the county are analyzing the scope of the ruling and discussing next steps which includes seeking clarity from the court,” San Diego County officials said in a statement. “Until we have clarity, we have suspended enforcement activities against restaurants and live entertainment establishments.”

Newsom’s office said in a statement to CNN, “While we are disappointed in the court’s decision today, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of all Californians. Our legal team is reviewing options to determine next steps.”