Senate Majority Leader McConnell gets Covid-19 vaccine

Health care workers on hand as they administer COVID-19 tests in the parking lot at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on December 8. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

The state of Rhode Island will end the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions or “pause” that were put into place Nov. 30 this coming Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced at a press conference.

The ending of the “pause” comes as Rhode Island has seen a downturn in Covid-19 metrics, including positivity rate, cases per 100,000 people and hospitalizations, according to Raimondo.

The lifting of current restrictions will still be a slow dial up, according to Raimondo, with gyms reopening with restrictions and indoor restaurant capacity increased to 50%.

The latest numbers: Rhode Island reported at least 395 new positive cases of Covid-19 – a positivity rate of 4.4%. There are also at least 459 people currently hospitalized, and 12 new deaths due to the virus.

“4.4% positivity is good news. A few weeks ago we were at 10%," Raimondo said.

Rhode Island has also began reporting how many residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. So far 1,226 people in the state have had the first dose.

Note: These numbers were released by the stare of Rhode Island, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.