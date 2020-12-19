India surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases

New South Wales' Northern Beaches enter lockdown as mystery Covid-19 cluster grows
From CNN's Paul Devitt and Angus Watson
New South Wales announced a lockdown for the Northern Beaches region beginning at 5 p.m. (1 a.m. ET) Saturday until next Thursday, according to a news release from NSW Health.
"This will require the closing of hospitality venues and function centers in the Northern Beaches LGA, until 11.59 p.m. on Wednesday (subject to health advice), with the exception of takeaways. Gyms and places of worship will also close," NSW Health said. "All residents of the Northern Beaches LGA will be required to stay at home, unless permitted to leave for certain reasons, such as essential shopping, exercise and medical care."
This comes as the number of coronavirus cases related to a mystery cluster in the area rose to 38 on Saturday. Of the cluster, 15 cases are linked to the Avalon RSL Beach Club, 23 cases are linked to the Avalon Bowling Club, and several patients attended both venues, NSW added.
The first cases of the cluster were reported Wednesday, the first locally-transmitted cases in NSW since December 3. Officials are still investigating the source of the cluster.
NSW Health also issued an urgent call for people who attended Anytime Fitness over December 6, 7, 8, 11, and 12 to get tested immediately after officials found a Covid-19-positive person visited the gym during those days.
The state reported 30 new Covid-19 cases from Friday, 23 of which were locally-transmitted and the other seven imported. NSW has reported 4,523 total coronavirus cases since start of the pandemic.
4 hr 48 min ago
US hits record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations
From CNN’s Haley Brink
The United States reported 114,751 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Friday, setting a new record high since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).
This is the 17th consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations.
The highest hospitalization numbers, according to CTP data, are:
Dec. 18: 114,751
Dec. 17: 114,195
Dec. 16: 113,066
Dec. 15: 112,814
Dec. 14: 110,549
1 hr 22 min ago
FDA authorizes a second vaccine as average daily cases and deaths hit records
From CNN's Jason Hanna, Theresa Waldrop and Christina Maxouris
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday night authorized a second coronavirus vaccine for emergency use as Covid-19 hospitalizations, cases and deaths are piling up in unprecedented ways.
"The emergency use authorization allows the vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. for use in individuals 18 years and older," the FDA said in a tweet.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to green-light the vaccine before shots can be administered -- and a CDC advisory panel is meeting this weekend to discuss it.
If all hurdles are cleared, Moderna's vaccine could be given in the US next week -- joining Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, which rolled out this week, with first doses primarily being given to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
"It's an exciting time, but it's a heartbreaking time," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN Friday of the vaccines' arrivals."The numbers (of cases, deaths and hospitalizations) are almost unspeakable at this point."
Extra doses in Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine vials are safe and should be used, FDA says
From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas
The extra doses in Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vials are safe and should be used, US Food and Drug Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Friday.
It’s possible to squeeze out extra doses of Pfizer’s vaccine from the vials, if there is solution remaining in them after the standard five doses are given, the FDA said earlier this week.
“It's safe to use,” Hahn said in an interview with Michael Toscano on the “First Light” podcast. “If the appropriate dosage is in there, the volume for the vaccine, it should be used, and we have no concerns about that.”
Hahn said that it’s not uncommon for extra solution to be in vaccine vials.
“It's a very common thing,” he said. “There’s always some overage that occurs, just to make sure that there's enough for the doses that are said to be within the vial.”
It’s important to plan for anyone who receives one vaccine dose to get a second, Hahn said.
“If you want the 95% protection, the clinical trial shows that the two-dose regimen, 21 days apart, is what you need,” he said. “But given that this overage is in the vials, we believe that that can be factored into subsequent calculations.”
1 hr 22 min ago
Fauci: "We will crush this outbreak that has terrorized us for the last 11 months"
From CNN's Andrea Diaz
During a virtual event with the Duke Science and Society on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that thanks to science "we will crush" the Covid-19 outbreak.
"Biomedical research and science have given us something that just a decade ago would have seemed unimaginable, to be able to have a new virus that we had never had experience before being thrust upon us and throw us into one of the most extraordinary destructive pandemics in over 100 years," Fauci said.
He continued:
"Just over the past few days, science has allowed us to have a vaccine that when we distribute it to people throughout the country, and hopefully throughout the world, we will crush this outbreak that has really terrorized us for the last 11 months, not only here in the United States, but worldwide, it's damaged severely, the economy and lead to people suffering things, not necessarily directly related to being ill themselves, but all the secondary consequences that go with the effects of a global pandemic such as this."