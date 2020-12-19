US adds nearly 250,000 new Covid-19 cases in single-day record

The United States reported 249,709 new coronavirus cases and 2,814 virus-related deaths on Friday, the most recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The nationwide totals now stand at 17,459,296 cases and 313,588 fatalities, according to JHU.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, and repatriated cases.

These are the days with the highest number of cases reported:

Dec. 18: 249,709 Dec. 16: 247,403 Dec. 17: 236,211 Dec. 11: 234,103 Dec. 4: 229,606

CNN is tracking US cases: