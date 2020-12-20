Australian states close off to Sydney residents

An empty Bridge street is seen in the Central Business District of Sydney, on December 19. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Residents of Australia’s most populous city, Sydney, are no longer able to travel interstate without quarantining as a mystery Covid-19 cluster spreads in the city.

All Australian states and territories will require travellers from Sydney to undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival, according to state governments.

On Saturday, 30 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 were detected in Sydney, all located in the Northern Beaches municipality.

The cluster has now grown to 68 cases, with its source still unknown.

Residents of the Northern Beaches have been told to stay in their homes until 11:59pm on Wednesday.