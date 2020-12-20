World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, Jenni Marsh and Tara John, CNN

Updated 4:22 a.m. ET, December 20, 2020
2 hr 16 min ago

Australian states close off to Sydney residents

From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney

An empty Bridge street is seen in the Central Business District of Sydney, on December 19.
An empty Bridge street is seen in the Central Business District of Sydney, on December 19. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Residents of Australia’s most populous city, Sydney, are no longer able to travel interstate without quarantining as a mystery Covid-19 cluster spreads in the city.

All Australian states and territories will require travellers from Sydney to undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival, according to state governments.

On Saturday, 30 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 were detected in Sydney, all located in the Northern Beaches municipality.

The cluster has now grown to 68 cases, with its source still unknown.

Residents of the Northern Beaches have been told to stay in their homes until 11:59pm on Wednesday.

“It’s been done largely instinctively up there on the Northern Beaches,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday, “I know that they’re looking to see things change in the not too distance future and they know that compliance can only help with getting that outcome.”
3 hr 23 min ago

US Congress on brink of deal on $900 billion relief package after resolving key dispute

From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran

A deal on a long-awaited rescue package to deliver much-needed aid to struggling Americans suddenly was within reach after a major breakthrough Saturday night over a key sticking point: the role of the Federal Reserve to intervene in the US economy.

After days of tense negotiations over a provision pushed by Sen. Pat Toomey to pare back the role of the central bank's emergency lending authority, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Pennsylvania Republican reached a deal in principle over the provision, aides said. Now, the two sides will draft the legislative language to ensure it reflects the outlines of the deal.

1 hr 55 min ago

More than 16 million people in England will be subject to stricter coronavirus restrictions

From CNN’s Luke McGee and Lindsay Isaac in London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, on December 19.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, on December 19. Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

More than 16 million people in England -- or 31% of the British population -- will spend their Christmas holiday under stricter coronavirus regulations, which are set to go into effect on Sunday, according to the UK government's Covid-19 task force.

The Tier 4 measures will be imposed on London and southeast England. They amount to a lockdown and will severely curtail movement over the Christmas holiday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions on Saturday. He said the Tier 4 lockdown was needed in affected areas after a newly identified strain of Covid-19 has proved to spread more quickly than previous strains of the virus. 

"The spread is being driven by the new variant of the virus," Johnson said in a hastily called press conference. "It appears to spread more easily and may be up to 70% more transmissable than the earlier strain."

Johnson outlined that in Tier 4 areas under the toughest restrictions, there will be no possibility for household mixing over Christmas. In areas under lower alert levels in England, Scotland and Wales, mixing will now be permitted only on Christmas Day.

According to the country's Covid-19 task force, 19.7 million people, or 37% of the UK population, will live under Tier 3 guidelines, 16.1 million or 30% will live under Tier 2 and 856,000 or 2% will live under Tier 1 restrictions.

1 hr 31 min ago

Netherlands bans all flights from UK after London discloses new coronavirus variant

From CNN’s Taylor Barnes

A passenger passes a 'Merry Christmas' sign in the check-in area at London Heathrow Airport in London, on December 19.
A passenger passes a 'Merry Christmas' sign in the check-in area at London Heathrow Airport in London, on December 19. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Netherlands will ban all passenger flights from the United Kingdom starting at 6am local time Sunday, according to a press release from the government.

The Dutch government said it is doing so in order to minimize “as much as possible” the risk of a new coronavirus strain detected in the UK spreading in the Netherlands. The flight ban will remain in place until the new year, according to the release. 

The Dutch government said the same variant of the virus had been detected in the Netherlands in a sample from a case from early December, and that it is conducting further investigations to determine if there are any other related cases.

Earlier on Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed stringent new lockdown measures on the capital and surrounding areas to slow the spread of the virus. The Tier 4 lockdown has forced Christmas holiday plans for more than 16 million people in the UK to be severely curtailed. 

4 hr 22 min ago

Sydney to enforce pre-Christmas restrictions as mystery Covid-19 cluster grows

From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian provides a Covid-19 update at RFS Headquarters in Sydney, on December 19.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian provides a Covid-19 update at RFS Headquarters in Sydney, on December 19. Dan Himbrechts/Pool/Getty Images

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 30 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as a mystery coronavirus cluster in Sydney continues to grow.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Sunday all of the 30 new cases were found in Sydney’s Northern Beaches area, with 28 directly linked to the cluster.

Authorities still don't know how the virus made its way into the community, although the state's health department said this particular strain is likely from the United States. 

The new cases announced on Sunday has brought the total number of cases in what’s known as the "Avalon cluster" to 68. 

Tightening restrictions: Residents of the Northern Beaches have been asked to remain at home through the end of Wednesday to halt the spread.

The rest of Sydney will be subjected to further social distancing measures, including a cap of 10 guests allowed at homes each day and a maximum of 300 people at hospitality venues. These restrictions are expected to last at least through Wednesday.

“Whilst the numbers are higher than they were yesterday, the one positive is we still have not seen evidence of massive seeding outside the Northern Beaches community and our aim of course is to keep that in place,” Berejiklian said.

The first cases of the cluster were reported Wednesday, the first locally-transmitted cases in NSW since December 3.

3 hr 51 min ago

California reports more than 43,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Gisela Crespo

A long line of vehicles line up to take Covid-19 tests at Long Beach City College-Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, California, on December 9.
A long line of vehicles line up to take Covid-19 tests at Long Beach City College-Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, California, on December 9. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California reported 43,608 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

The daily caseload "is slightly higher than normal as it includes some cases from previous days," the department noted.

The state also reported 272 new virus-related deaths on Saturday.

On Thursday, California reported 379 fatalities from Covid-19, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic started.

To date, California has reported a total of 1,807,982 coronavirus cases and 22,432 deaths, according to its health department

NOTE: These numbers were released by the California Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project. 

2 hr 54 min ago

Tennessee First Lady tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Carma Hassan

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center, and his wife, Maria, leave the House Chamber after Lee gave his State of the State Address in Nashville, on February 3.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center, and his wife, Maria, leave the House Chamber after Lee gave his State of the State Address in Nashville, on February 3. Mark Humphrey/AP

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms of the virus, according to a statement from Republican Governor Bill Lee.

Gov. Lee says he is feeling well and has tested negative for Covid-19. He is quarantining at the Governor’s Residence, according to the statement. 

2 hr 54 min ago

Vaccines can be distributed before the FDA signs off on then, says US agency head

From CNN Health's John Bonifield

Pfizer and Moderna can distribute lots of Covid-19 vaccine without waiting for the US Food and Drug Administration to sign-off on quality control tests that are performed on each lot of vaccine, FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a post on Twitter Saturday.

"FDA is not requiring lot release for #COVID19 vaccine under EUA. The Conditions of Authorization require the companies to submit Certificates of Analysis for each lot at least 48 hrs prior to vaccine distribution and they can distribute without waiting for FDA’s ok," Hahn tweeted.

The FDA has authorized emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. As a condition of the EUA, the companies are required to submit to the FDA the specifications and results of the quality control tests that are conducted on each lot of vaccine at least 48 hours prior to distribution. These submissions are referred to as Certificates of Analysis.

4 hr 23 min ago

Minnesota state senator dies after being diagnosed with Covid-19

From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Veronica Stracqualursi

Minnesota state Sen. Jerry Relph died Friday following his diagnosis of and hospitalization with Covid-19.

"I'm heartbroken to share that my husband, Jerry Relph, has passed away and entered his heavenly home," his wife Pegi Broker-Relph said in a statement. "Jerry was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather." The family did not elaborate on the cause of Relph's death. 

The 76-year-old, who represented the St. Cloud area, tested positive for Covid-19 on November 13, after discovering he was exposed to the virus at the Minnesota State Capitol, CNN's affiliate WCCO reported. Relph was admitted to an emergency room that weekend for his symptoms, according to WCCO. 

He was elected to a four-year term in the Minnesota state Senate in 2016, narrowing beating his Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party opponent Dan Wolgamott by over 100 votes in a recount. Relph lost reelection to his seat this fall.

