More areas in England could go into stricter restrictions, official says

Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser, Patrick Vallance speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street on December 21 in London. Tolga Akmen/WPA Pool/Getty Images

More areas in England could be moved into the Tier 4 level of restrictions, akin to a lockdown, the UK government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance has suggested.

When asked why the whole country is not in lockdown already, if the new variant is more transmissible, Vallance told a Downing Street press conference on Monday: “It is likely that this will grow in numbers of the variant across the country and I think it's likely, therefore, that measures will need to be increased in some places in due course, and not reduced.”

“I think it is the case that this will spread more,” Vallance added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hopes children will still return to school in a “staggered way at the beginning of January” but the common sense thing to do is “follow the path of the epidemic keep things under constant review”.

Johnson said that with a vaccine now being administered, the UK can “look forward to a very different world from Easter onwards."