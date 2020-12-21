World
The coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19 stimulus deal

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Julia Hollingsworth, Steve George, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 1:43 p.m. ET, December 21, 2020
17 min ago

More areas in England could go into stricter restrictions, official says

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser, Patrick Vallance speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street on December 21 in London.
Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser, Patrick Vallance speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street on December 21 in London. Tolga Akmen/WPA Pool/Getty Images

More areas in England could be moved into the Tier 4 level of restrictions, akin to a lockdown, the UK government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance has suggested.

When asked why the whole country is not in lockdown already, if the new variant is more transmissible, Vallance told a Downing Street press conference on Monday: “It is likely that this will grow in numbers of the variant across the country and I think it's likely, therefore, that measures will need to be increased in some places in due course, and not reduced.”

“I think it is the case that this will spread more,” Vallance added. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hopes children will still return to school in a “staggered way at the beginning of January” but the common sense thing to do is “follow the path of the epidemic keep things under constant review”.

Johnson said that with a vaccine now being administered, the UK can “look forward to a very different world from Easter onwards."

26 min ago

Operation Warp Speed believes it will distribute 20 million vaccine doses this year, official says

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht

Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, speaks during a briefing on December 21.
Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, speaks during a briefing on December 21. HHS

Operation Warp Speed officials still feel “strongly” they will allocate 20 million vaccine doses to states by the end of the year, Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of OWS, said during a briefing on Monday, and they’ll be distributing “the end part of that vaccine no later than” the first week in January.

Perna said they’re aiming for a regular cadence: Allocations will go out every Tuesday and they’ll be “unlocked and releasable for ordering” on Thursday, allowing for “micro-planning” on the state level. Following the release, Perna said the doses will be delivered Monday through Friday of the next week. 

The plan “really allows the states and the governors to execute their plans in a good rhythmic, consistent basis to ensure that we get the right vaccine quantities to the right places, so that it is most effectively used inside of the governors’ strategies and plans,” Perna said.

43 min ago

European Commission authorizes Pfizer vaccine

From CNN’s James Frater

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press statement in Brussels on December 21.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press statement in Brussels on December 21. Johanna Geron/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The European Commission has granted a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, making it the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the European Union.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called it “an important chapter” in the EU’s fight against Covid-19.

The authorization comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine a conditional marketing authorization, greenlighting the drug for distribution, earlier on Monday.

Von der Leyen said at a press briefing on Monday: “The European medicines agency assessed this vaccine thoroughly, and it concluded that it is safe and effective against Covid-19.”

“As we have promised, this vaccine will be available for all EU countries, at the same time, on the same conditions,” she added. “The first batches of this vaccine will be shipped from Pfizer’s manufacturing site here in Belgium within the next days. I've always said during this pandemic that we are in this together. So vaccination can start at the same time, during the European Union vaccination days on December 27th 28th and 29th." 

“This is our first vaccine, more will be approved soon if they prove to be safe and effective. EMA will issue its opinion on the second vaccine, that of Moderna on the 6th of January," she said.

44 min ago

Houston doctor as he opens up vaccine box: “It’s like having gold”

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Dr. Joseph Varon, chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, said that receiving a box of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine signaled a “light at the end of the tunnel.” 

“It is hopefully the beginning of: number one, making sure the people that work here don't get sick any more, and number two, the start of the end of the pandemic,” Varon told CNN’s Miguel Marquez before he opened the box.

“It’s like having gold … more than having any amount of money in your hands,” he said while holding the box. 

Varon, who has been working for 277 consecutive days, said the box contained 300 doses. They will likely all be used to vaccinate frontline health care workers today, he said. 

“I don't cry, but I am very close to,” Varon said. “…Do you know how many lives we can save with this? Not only the lives that you’re giving it to, but the prevention of the virus being spread to anyone else. I mean, it’s exponential.” 

Watch:

50 min ago

Pennsylvania expecting to receive nearly 200k Moderna vaccine doses this week

From CNN’s Taylor Romine

Boxes containing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, on December 20.
Boxes containing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, on December 20. Paul Sancya/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Approximately 198,000 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine have been allocated for state health care workers, and that distribution will begin sometime this week, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday.  

Additionally, 17,700 health care workers received the Pfizer vaccine last week, and the state anticipates that an additional 30,225 Pfizer vaccines will be distributed this week, Levine said.

What the numbers look like: While the news of vaccination is promising, the state reported 7,745 new cases and 57 additional deaths on Monday and 7,355 new cases and 99 deaths on Sunday, Levine said.

Hospitals continued to be strained with 6,074 patients currently hospitalized, 1,230 in intensive care and 720 people currently on ventilators, she continued. 

Vaccination rollout for nursing homes will start next Monday, Levine said, but said there are no new updates on specific strategies for this grouping. More information is likely to come throughout the week as the state has more conversations with Operation Warp Speed and the distributing pharmacies. Levine emphasized that it will be "some months" until the vaccine is available to the public.

53 min ago

NYC mayor wants a temporary ban on travelers from Europe

From CNN's Laura LY

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a press briefing in New York on December 21.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a press briefing in New York on December 21. NYC Media

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he believes that a temporary travel ban on travelers from Europe should be instituted in light of a new Covid-19 variant having been discovered in southeast England, echoing sentiments expressed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend. 

"Here you have a new strain, apparently even more infectious…I think the best solution is at least a temporary travel ban from all incoming flights from Europe and the UK to protect us against an exacerbation of a second wave," De Blasio said Monday, adding that at the very least, a requirement for a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a plane should be established.

De Blasio said the authority to institute travel restrictions lies with the federal government.

"I do not believe we have the independent ability, unfortunately, to turn people back or I would be doing it right this minute," de Blasio said.
1 hr 1 min ago

UK PM says "no reason" to think new variant is any more dangerous

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London on December 21.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London on December 21. Tolga Akmen/Pool

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is "no reason to think that this new variant of the virus is any more dangerous than the existing strain."

During a Downing Street press conference Monday, the UK government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, Patrick Vallance, said there are three questions surrounding the new variant: does it transmit more readily? Does it alter the disease’s course? And does it alter the immune system’s ability to tackle it in in people who’ve already been exposed to Covid-19 or vaccinated?

Vallance said evidence shows transmission is "substantially" increased, although it is not yet clear exactly by how much. 

However, he said there is no evidence that it alters the disease’s course and there is nothing to suggest the variant won’t have the same susceptibly to antibody attack from a vaccine or pre-existing infection exposure.

"The vaccine looks as though it should be as effective and that’s obviously being looked at," Vallance added. 

1 hr 3 min ago

Federal Aviation Administration "monitoring" situation with coronavirus variant in the UK

From CNN's Pete Muntean

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is “monitoring closely” the new coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom.

“This is a developing situation that we are monitoring closely,” the FAA said in a statement to CNN. “We will continue to work with our government partners as the situation evolves.”

On Sunday, Canadian aviation officials posted a bulletin prohibiting flights from the UK.

It is not yet clear if airlines will act in the absence of guidance from the federal government. United Airlines told CNN that it is issuing travel waivers “for customers ticketed with travel between the US and (Heathrow airport in London),” but that it is not making additional changes and continuing “to monitor the situation.”

In December, United is operating four daily flights to London Heathrow. That number will be scaled back to two flights next month, United said. 

American Airlines operates a once-daily flight from Dallas to London Heathrow.

1 hr 12 min ago

UK PM says vast majority of food and medicine coming and going as normal

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in London on December 21.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in London on December 21. Tolga Akmen/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to allay fears of food and medicine shortages after the announcement of a new coronavirus variant prompted a chaotic border shutdown for the island nation.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, Johnson said it was vital to stress that border restrictions imposed by the French government on UK freight crossings to France "only affect human handled freight and that’s only 20 per cent of the freight arriving too and from the European continent."

He said the "vast majority of food and medicine supplies are coming and going as normal" to the UK. 

Johnson said he has spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron and the UK is "working with our friends across the Channel to unblock the flow of trade."

He added that the risk of transmission of a solitary driver sitting in a cab alone is "very low" and called British supermarket supply chains "strong and robust."

On the Pfizer vaccine, Johnson said half a million people have now received their first dose in the UK. 

He gave the press briefing after chairing an emergency COBRA meeting at Downing Street to address the fallout of the new international travel restrictions. 

Speaking alongside the PM, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there were around 500 lorries queuing on a motorway near the port of Dover last night but that’s now down to about 170.