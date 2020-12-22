New Covid-19 variant could raise the bar for achieving herd immunity, BioNTech CEO says

A digital sign asking people to stay home is seen at Manly Beach on December 22 in Sydney, Australia. Lee Hulsman/Getty Images

Thousands of people are facing the prospect of spending Christmas isolating at home as Australia's biggest city, Sydney, battles to contain a Covid-19 outbreak.

New South Wales -- the state that's home to Sydney -- has brought in tough rules to control a cluster which has now grown to 90 cases.

Those rules include asking contacts of coronavirus cases to self-isolate.

"There are currently many thousands of people in self-isolation," a NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that close contacts of confirmed cases must continue to self-isolate for 14 days since their exposure -- even if they receive a negative test result.

According to the spokesperson, that's because a person can test positive up to two weeks after exposure.

"NSW Health would like to sincerely thank everyone who is doing their part to keep their loved ones and the wider community safe. We appreciate it is difficult for people, especially at this time of year," the spokesperson said.

Tough approach: The self-isolating rules aren't the only steps NSW authorities are taking to curb the virus' spread -- and maybe even save Christmas.

The Northern Beaches municipality -- with a population of just over 250,000 -- is under lockdown until Wednesday night in an attempt to prevent new cases.

The state has also rolled out record numbers of tests -- on Monday, 44,466 new tests were carried out, and only eight new locally-transmitted cases were found.

Seven of the eight new local cases are linked to the Sydney cluster, NSW Health said Tuesday, and the eighth is still under investigation.

Where the cluster came from: NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said Monday that "patient zero" for the Avalon Cluster is likely to have been a passenger who flew to Sydney from Los Angeles on December 1.

The outbreak ended a run of around two weeks with no community transmission in Sydney, which has reported a total of 4,600 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Australia has imposed strict border rules, preventing foreigners besides those traveling from New Zealand from entering the country, and requiring international arrivals to quarantine in a state facility for two weeks at their own cost.