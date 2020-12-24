Japan records new record high of Covid-19 cases as experts urge public to cancel holiday travel

From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

A chef wearing a face mask looks out from a restaurant window on December 23, in Tokyo, Japan. Carl Court/Getty Images

Japan reported a record 3,268 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Wednesday's numbers top the previous record of Dec. 17, when authorities reported 3,208 cases.

Tokyo reported 748 new cases -- the capital's second-highest number of infections confirmed in a single day, according to the city's metropolitan government.

The Health Ministry also reported 56 additional coronavirus-related fatalities Wednesday, pushing the country's death toll to 3,063.

The total number of infections confirmed in the country stands at 206,851.

Travel recommendations: Japan's medical expert panel has urged the government to take stronger countermeasures to curb rising cases.

"It's the time to take all possible measures we can," Shigeru Omi, the chairman of the panel, said Wednesday.

The panel recommended people cancel travel during the end of year holiday season, and discouraged new year's events and parties.