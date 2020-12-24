The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Nectar Gan, Adam Renton, Tamara Qiblawi and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 1:34 p.m. ET, December 24, 2020
1 hr 35 min ago
Italy surpasses 2 million Covid-19 cases
From Livia Borghese
On Christmas Eve, Italy surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases.
The country reported at least 18,040 new cases bringing the total to 2,009,317, according to the health ministry.
There were an additional 505 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 70,900 deaths.
There are at least 2,589 people in intensive care — that's down from 35 patients the previous day.
1 hr 27 min ago
For the first time all season, an NFL coach will miss a game due to Covid-19 protocols
From CNN’s Dan Kamal
Players, assistant coaches and coordinators have all missed National Football League games this season under league Covid-19 protocols, but never has a head coach been absent from the sidelines.
But – according to a statement from the Detroit Lions Thursday – that will change this weekend when the team’s interim head coach Darrell Bevell will be forced to sit out Detroit’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he is a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
In addition to the team’s head coach, the Lions also announced four other coaches – defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie – will also miss the game due to NFL Covid-19 protocols.
The 5-9 Lions host the 9-5 Buccaneers Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
2 hr 41 min ago
More than 326,400 people have died from coronavirus in the US
From CNN's Brink Haley
There have been at least 18,479,054 cases of coronavirus in the US and least 326,495 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.
So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 20,681 new cases and 371 reported deaths.
With regards to vaccines, at least 9,465,725 doses have been distributed across the country and at least 1,008,025 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Here's a look at how the US' figures compare to other countries:
2 hr 10 min ago
Why some communities in the US may have trouble receiving the Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN's Nicquel Terry Ellis, Nathaniel Meyersohn and Omar Jimenez
Chicago is among the cities across the country that could face roadblocks to vaccine access due to a lack of major pharmacy and grocery chains in their poorest Black and brown neighborhoods.
Public health experts identify these communities as "pharmacy deserts" — areas where a substantial number of residents have limited access to retail or independent pharmacies. The problem is largely found in areas with low income residents who have barriers to transportation.
Civil rights leaders and health advocates fear the disparity could leave underserved communities scrambling to figure out how to vaccinate everyone as the federal government says pharmacies will play a key role in vaccine distribution.
"It's going to be a mad scramble particularly if this vaccine is seen as safe and effective," said Rev. Marshall Elijah Hatch Sr., of New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago's west side. "It's very difficult to imagine that there's going to be some kind of egalitarian distribution. We are going to have to fight."
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Nov. 12 that the US government was partnering with large chain pharmacies and networks that represent independent pharmacies and regional chains to expand access to future Covid-19 vaccines.
The list of pharmacies included CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and large grocery chains with pharmacies such as Walmart, Kroger, Costco and Publix.
"Pharmacy vaccinators are crucial public health partners for increasing access and convenience of Covid-19 vaccines," HHS said in a news release. "By working with these partners, the federal government will rapidly expand access to Covid-19 vaccines."
But relying on pharmacies to expand vaccine access could be challenging.
A study from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2014 showed that pharmacy deserts — which were defined as a low-income community that either has low-vehicle access and is more than half a mile from a pharmacy or is more than a mile from a pharmacy regardless of vehicle access — were more prevalent in predominately Black neighborhoods in Chicago than in White ones.
Between 2000 and 2010, there was a 20% increase in the number of pharmacies in White communities, with no expansion in minority communities, the study found.
House Majority Leader says talks continue between Pelosi and Mnuchin over Covid-19 relief bill
From CNN's Suzanne Malveaux
At a news conference following the House’s adjournment until Dec. 28th, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are still engaged in ongoing discussions over the Covid-19 relief package — despite the fact that Mnuchin helped negotiate the very deal that President Trump surprisingly, and publicly, threw into doubt earlier this week.
Hoyer said he did not think it was a mistake to tie the Covid-19 relief package to the $1.4 trillion spending bill. Hoyer added that the only “mistake” they made was believing Trump would sign the bipartisan passed legislation.
Hoyer also called it “an anomaly," citing previous examples of Pelosi/Mnuchin brokered budget deals that were signed by the President.
Hoyer also noted that Trump “did not say I’m going to veto the bill.”
In response to CNN’s Kristin Wilson’s question regarding what could be accomplished, Hoyer punted to Monday, when the full House returns, as an opportunity to get all members on the record on Covid-19 stimulus direct checks.
Hoyer noted that because today was a “pro forma” session, not a legislative session, all he could do was ask for unanimous consent to get something done, which was quickly shot down by his Republican colleague.
“We can only do what we can do,” Hoyer said.
2 hr 22 min ago
House fails to pass measure to increase Covid-19 stimulus checks to $2,000
From CNN's Suzanne Malveaux, Phil Mattingly and Clare Foran
The House of Representatives on Thursday failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000 — up from the $600 level passed earlier this week — bringing lawmakers back to square one as they search for a way to appease President Trump's demands.
House Democrats tried to quickly pass the bill by a unanimous consent request Thursday morning, but Republicans rejected the move, leaving the future of the $900 billion stimulus package — and whether any changes will be added to it — in doubt.
That stimulus package was attached to a spending bill for the entire federal government, and a deadline for government funding expires Monday at midnight.
What comes next: Democrats will now move to pass the bill on the floor with a full up-or-down vote on Dec. 28, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced.
"Hopefully by then the President will have already signed the bipartisan and bicameral legislation to keep government open and to deliver coronavirus relief," Pelosi said in a statement.
"If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction," Pelosi said.
Republicans countered the Democratic effort Thursday with a proposal to strip out a piece of the spending package that included foreign aid — an area Trump attacked after Congress cleared the bill. Those provisions, however, were largely in line with Trump's own budget request and were supported by the vast majority of Republicans. That effort was rejected by Democrats.
3 hr 52 min ago
US stocks open slightly higher despite Covid-19 stimulus bill concerns
From CNN’s David Goldman
US stocks opened a bit higher Thursday morning despite concerns that the$900 billion stimulus deal may be in jeopardy after President Trump on Tuesday said he is asking for changes to the bill passed by Congress.
Here's where things stood at opening:
The Dow was up 62 points or 0.2%
The S&P 500 was up 0.2%
The Nasdaq was up 0.2%
Trading volume has been extremely low during the holidays. Thursday's market session will end early at 1 p.m. ET.
4 hr 19 min ago
Brazil bans all flights to and from UK amid new coronavirus strain
From Flora Charner
Brazil announced a ban on all flights to and from the UK late Wednesday, as well as the temporary closure of land and sea borders to foreigners.
The new measure, which was published in the country’s Official Diary, will also ban any non-Brazilian travelers who have been in the UK within the past 14 days.
The announcement comes after the United Kingdom confirmed it identified a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.
The ban will go into effect on Friday, Dec. 25.
Brazil is currently grappling with a second wave of Covid-19. More than 7.3 million cases have been confirmed in the South American country and nearly 190,000 deaths.
2 hr 32 min ago
Catch up: Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to surge as the US hits a new pandemic air travel record
From CNN's Haley Brink and Pete Muntean
Heading into the Christmas holiday, the US saw its third-highest day for reported deaths on Wednesday and a new record high in hospitalizations — 119,463. The US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations for 22 consecutive days.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has urged Americans to avoid traveling and congregating this holiday season. Despite warnings from health experts and government officials, Americans continue to travel.
The TSA says it screened nearly 1.2 million people at airports on Wednesday, a new air travel record of the pandemic.
This marks the sixth straight day of air travel numbers near or greater than one million people, stoking new fears from health the experts that there will be another spike in coronavirus infections like after Thanksgiving.
Here's a look at the latest Covid-19 figures in the US:
Vaccines:
So far, there have been at least 9,465,725 vaccines delivered across the US and 1,008,025 vaccines administered, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations:
There were 119,463 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, according to The Covid Tracking Project's data. This is a new record high.
The US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations for 22 consecutive days.
The US is now averaging 115,503 hospitalizations over the last 7 days, this is up 4.06% since last week. This is the highest this metric has ever been.
Cases:
On Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University tallied 228,131 cases of Covid-19 and 3,359 reported deaths.
Right now, the US averages, 212,142 Covid-19 cases per day, which is a 2% decrease from last week. This is the first decrease in cases week over week since the days directly following Thanksgiving. Cases are in fact decreasing across 20 states.
Despite the good news that cases appear to be on the decline, December has tallied the most cases for any month during the pandemic.
Deaths:
Wednesday’s 3,359 reported deaths is the third highest single day death reporting since the pandemic began and only the sixth time the nation has reported over 3,000 deaths in a single day.
The nation averages 2,669 reported deaths a day, according to Johns Hopkins University.
December currently ranks as second in total deaths reported since the pandemic began and is likely to surpass April’s total deaths if not today, certainly tomorrow.