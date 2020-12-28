France's health minister says country cannot rule out possibility of third national lockdown

French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a press conference in Paris on December 3. Benoit Tessier/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

France’s health minister says he cannot rule out the possibility of a third national lockdown.

"We never rule out measures that might be necessary to protect populations," Olivier Véran told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday.

"This does not mean that we have decided, but that we are observing the situation hour by hour," he added.

While the French government had previously announced its aim to reduce the daily increase in new coronavirus cases to 5,000, this goal has yet to be achieved. 8,822 new coronavirus cases were recorded Sunday.

"The target of 5,000 [daily cases] is moving away," Véran said.

"We will be attentive to what we will observe in the next few days," he added.