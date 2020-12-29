India reports lowest 24-hour increase in Covid-19 cases in 6 months

From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

Incoming travelers are screened for the coronavirus at Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal on December 27 in New Delhi, India. Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India reported its lowest 24-hour rise in coronavirus cases in six months on Tuesday with 16,432 new infections, according to figures issued by the country's Health Ministry.

Tuesday’s 24-hour death toll was also the lowest since June 9.

The total number of cases in India stands at 10,224,303, including 148,153 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

India's new Covid-19 cases have been trending downward since October.

More than 169.8 million tests had been conducted as of Tuesday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Vaccines: The distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine has not begun in India as three vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer and Serum Institute of India, are still awaiting emergency approval from Indian regulators.