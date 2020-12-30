Former Harvard professor calls for a domestic travel ban after first case of the UK Covid-19 variant found in Colorado

After the first case of the UK Covid-19 variant was identified in the US, former Harvard professor William Haseltine has said that it's imperative to take "more serious measures" to control its spread.

Speaking on CNN's New Day program on Wednesday, Haseltine said that implementing a domestic travel ban that would include air, bus and train travel would be "highly controversial, but it's what we need to do."

"We know the virus is much more transmissible -- and we know we've got to take more serious measures to control what's inevitably going to be an increased rate of infection in our population," Haseltine said.

On Wednesday, US health officials in Elbert County, Colorado said they were monitoring at least two cases of the new UK Covid-19 variant.

The county has one confirmed case and now has a second suspected case, Dwayne Smith, director of public health for Elbert County, told CNN.

Both of the individuals who tested positive for the new variant are men who were working at the Good Samaritan Society assisted living facility in Simla, approximately 45 miles northeast of Colorado Springs.

Neither of the cases are residents of Elbert County and they are currently isolating in a location outside of the county, Smith said. He added that there was “no indication at this point” that virus had spread beyond the facility and into the larger community.