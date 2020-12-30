A pharmacist dilutes the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine while preparing it to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

A total of 2,794,588 coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered in the United States, according to the latest numbers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, 12,409,050 doses have been distributed across the country, according to the CDC.

Through the federal partnership with long-term care facilities, 167,149 shots have been administered and 2,166,200 doses have been distributed, the CDC reported.

Numbers of vaccine doses distributed and administered among each state are also displayed on the CDC website.

Reporting delay: Federal officials have acknowledged a delay in the reporting of numbers of vaccines distributed and administered.

More than 14 million vaccine doses have been distributed to date, but the CDC tracker hasn’t yet reported the additional doses, Operation Warp Speed chief operating officer Gen. Gustave Perna said Wednesday in a news briefing.